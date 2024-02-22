Grain Management Announces Erika Gray as Chief Financial Officer

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain" or the "Firm"), a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry, is pleased to announce the hiring of Erika Gray as Chief Financial Officer amid robust firm growth.

Erika Gray, Chief Financial Officer at Grain Management
Ms. Gray brings extensive experience from her time in financial services, both in asset management and in auditing. She will oversee the management and implementation of finance-related activities at the Firm, and work closely with the Grain team across accounting, financial and tax reporting, treasury, and strategic financial planning functions.

Ms. Gray joins Grain from EJF Capital LLC, where she was also Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive, Valuation, and Risk Committees. Prior to EJF Capital, LLC, Gray spent eight years at Ernst & Young, where she worked in the Financial Services Audit Practice. She holds a B.A. and M.S. in Accounting from Wake Forest University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"We are excited to welcome Erika to Grain as we continue to build and sharpen our talented team of professionals," said David J. Grain, Founder and CEO of Grain. "Erika brings a wealth of experience across a diverse set of alternative asset strategies, and we look forward to collaborating with her as she provides strategic and tactical input to our global platform."

About Grain Management

We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. And our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading, global investment firm. We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

