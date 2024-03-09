Y-COM Announces Rob Hughart as Chief Executive Officer

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Young's Communications, LLC ("Y-COM" or the "Company"), a premier Florida-based construction services provider to telecommunications, utility, and power infrastructure companies, backed by Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), today announced that Rob Hughart, Y-COM's Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as the company's Interim Chief Executive Officer as part of its transformational growth plan for 2024. Mr. Hughart will take over from outgoing CEO Chad Rasmussen as he steps down to pursue other personal and professional endeavors.

Hughart brings 31 years of leadership experience as a seasoned executive responsible for building, leading, and scaling large organizations that design, build, and maintain NextGen broadband infrastructure networks for telecommunications and utilities clients across the country. Hughart has comprehensive experience specializing in customer relationships, business operations, strategic planning, execution, and service delivery, with a focus on driving growth in a highly competitive environment. Prior to joining Y-COM, Hughart held leadership roles at Tilson Technology, KGPCo, Frontier Communications, Verizon, and Bell Atlantic.

"Since partnering with the Y-COM team, it has been a pleasure working alongside its talented executives as we shaped the leadership and strategic vision for the company together," said Grain Managing Director Ricardo Rodriguez. "We wish Chad the best as he has paved the way for growth during his four-year tenure and now moves into other opportunities. We are confident that Rob, as an accomplished operator, will advance Y-COM's already strong leadership team in pursuit of continued growth."

Hughart said, "I am honored to serve in this expanded role for Y-COM and the Y-COM family of companies (AEG/AUC/FOS). This is truly a pivotal time in the company's history as we rally our extraordinary employees to integrate our legacy companies and embark upon the next phase of value creation."

About Y-COM

Young's Communications, LLC was founded in 1972 as a contractor for wiring CATV / TV coaxial cable lines, and today operates as a super-regional provider of infrastructure services to the telecommunications, utility, and power sectors. The Company offers a full suite of capabilities, including underground, aerial, and emergency services to its customers. For more information, visit Y-COM's website at www.ycominc.com.

About Grain Management

We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. And our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading, global investment firm. We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

