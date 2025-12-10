Grain Management to Sell Hunter Communications, Following Accelerated Growth and Operational Advancements

Hunter Communications is a leading regional fiber-optic internet provider operating a 3,000+ route-mile, fully fiber network engineered for multi-gig symmetrical speeds, low latency, and high network availability across residential, commercial, and enterprise segments in Oregon, Washington, and Northern California.

Under Grain Management's ownership, Hunter executed targeted fiber buildouts, upgraded core and access infrastructure, enhanced network redundancy, and implemented operational systems that improved scalability, service reliability, and customer provisioning.

Hunter enters its next phase of growth with a robust pipeline of network expansion opportunities, strong regional demand for high-capacity broadband, and an operational platform designed to support continued scale, densification, and service innovation.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management ("Grain"), a leading global investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Hunter Communications ("Hunter"), Oregon's largest privately owned fiber-optic internet provider. The agreement marks a significant milestone in Hunter's history since Grain's original investment in 2020, underscoring sustained demand for high-quality regional fiber networks and continued opportunity for delivering essential connectivity. Terms of the transaction with Oak Hill Capital have not been disclosed.

Hunter exemplifies Grain’s thematic focus on digital infrastructure

Founded and based in Medford, Oregon, Hunter exemplifies Grain's thematic focus on digital infrastructure and the value that high-quality, community-oriented providers bring to the regions they serve. The business operates more than 3,000 route miles of fiber infrastructure and has built a reputation for exceptional network performance, service reliability, and deep community engagement. Under Grain's ownership, Hunter has meaningfully expanded its footprint, fortified its core services, broadened its product offerings in emerging markets, and strengthened its operations to meet the accelerating bandwidth needs of residential, commercial, and enterprise customers across the Pacific Northwest.

Michael Wynschenk, CEO of Hunter Communications, said: "Hunter's mission has always been to deliver fast, reliable fiber connectivity and exceptional service to the communities we serve. With Grain's support, we have significantly expanded our reach, invested in our infrastructure, and strengthened customer experience. We are excited for the opportunities ahead with Oak Hill, whose commitment aligns with our vision for continued growth and service excellence."

Michael McKenzie, Managing Director at Grain Management, said: "Hunter has undergone transformational organic growth, emerging as a leading regional fiber provider with strong momentum and a clear growth trajectory. We are proud to have partnered with Hunter's talented management team to execute meaningful network investments, operational enhancements, and market expansion initiatives. We look forward to watching the company's continued growth and success."

Jeff Butler, Principal at Oak Hill, said: "We are impressed with the business that Hunter management and its employees have built and share Michael's conviction in the Company's growth prospects," said Jeff Butler, Principal at Oak Hill. "We look forward to partnering with Hunter's talented team to accelerate adoption of their fiber network solutions across the Pacific Northwest."

Alston & Bird served as legal counsel to Grain in connection with the transaction, which remains subject to customary customer closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services.

For more information visit graingp.com.

About Hunter Communications

Hunter is headquartered in Medford, Oregon, where the company has established a legacy of service excellence and commitment to local communities. With multi-gig speeds, no data caps, competitive pricing, and customer service representatives who genuinely care, Hunter's 3,000-plus mile fiber network is nationally recognized for performance and reliability.

To learn more, visit hunterfiber.com.

