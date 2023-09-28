Grain Management Welcomes Franklin Raines as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), investment firm and solutions provider to the global broadband industry, announced today that Franklin Raines has joined its board as a Senior Advisor.

Raines has served in leadership positions in the private, public, and non-profit sectors for over forty years, including as the Chairman and CEO of Fannie Mae, the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. He is a former General Partner of Lazard Frères & Co and has served as a director of Boeing, Pfizer, PepsiCo, AOL, Time Warner, and TIAA. He also served as Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, where he oversaw the budget of the intelligence community and national defense. For the past fifteen years Raines has been a private investor in technology companies across various sectors including cyber security and artificial intelligence.

"Frank Raines' long and distinguished career in business, finance, and public service is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to making a positive and significant impact on our global society," said David Grain, Founder and CEO of Grain. "We look forward to drawing upon his wisdom to continue building strong businesses connecting communities around the world."

With the addition of Raines, Grain's board of Senior Advisors is now comprised of five members, each of whom brings specific and differentiated expertise in relevant fields to support Grain's processes around growth and value creation. Grain's Senior Advisors collaborate with the Firm's leadership team and portfolio companies, providing perspectives gained from extensive experience in their fields.

Raines said, "Grain is a leading investor in the broadband ecosystem, and I look forward to working with David and the rest of the team as they create value across the Grain portfolio."

Raines is a Regent of the Smithsonian Institution. He received a BA from Harvard College and a JD from Harvard Law School. He studied at Magdalen College, Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global broadband industry, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep sector expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, cell towers, infrastructure services and managed services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

