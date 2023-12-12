Grainger Announces Agreement to Sell E&R Industrial Sales, Inc.

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), a leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced the sale of E&R Industrial Sales, Inc. to Paradigm Equity Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm. E&R Industrial became a subsidiary of W.W. Grainger, Inc. in 2013.

"We are excited about this next stage of growth with Paradigm Equity Partners," said Jason D'Souza, President, E&R Industrial Sales, Inc. "E&R Industrial is firmly committed to a smooth transition for our customers, suppliers and team members."

Grainger will continue to serve customers with maintenance metalworking products, services and expertise while focusing on its core business of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services. Customers will continue to have access to E&R's assortment when purchasing through Grainger, while E&R customers will have access to Grainger's MRO-leading assortment when purchasing through E&R.

Details of the agreement were not publicly disclosed.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep The World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 11 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items. For more information, visit invest.grainger.com.

About Paradigm Equity Partners
Paradigm Equity Partners, founded by Roman Zelinsky, is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on acquiring corporate divestitures and companies in the lower middle-market. Paradigm has extensive experience working in complex situations where companies benefit from operational improvements, strategic focus and capital investment. Paradigm seeks to partner with strong management to execute on value-creating initiatives as well as organic and M&A growth. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmequitypartners.com/

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

