TWELVE DIRECTORS SLATED FOR GRAINGER'S BOARD TO BE VOTED ON AT THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL MEETING ON APRIL 29, 2026

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today announced that the Board of Directors has selected a slate of nominees to serve for the 2026-2027 period. The 12 candidates, all current Board members, to be voted on at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders are:

Rodney C. Adkins

George S. Davis

Katherine D. Jaspon

Christopher J. Klein

D.G. Macpherson

Cindy J. Miller

Neil S. Novich

Beatriz R. Perez

E. Scott Santi

Susan A. Slavik Williams

Lucas E. Watson

Steven A. White

"Grainger's Board consists of a broad group of esteemed leaders who bring a range of perspectives and unified commitment to creating sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders," said D.G. Macpherson, Grainger Chairman and CEO. "We are fortunate to have such a dedicated Board who champions our culture and stewards our purpose to ensure We Keep The World Working®."

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America and Japan. At Grainger, We Keep The World Working® by serving more than 4.6 million customers worldwide with maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and value-added solutions delivered through innovative technology and deep customer expertise. Known for its commitment to service and purpose-driven culture, the Company reported 2025 revenue of $17.9 billion. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.