Grainger Announces Leadership Change in Online Business

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced that David Rawlinson, Senior Vice President and President, Grainger Online Business, will be leaving the company effective February 1, 2020, to become the CEO of a newly formed public company. Rawlinson joined Grainger as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in 2012, and progressively expanded his experiences, taking on leadership of the online business in 2015.

"We congratulate David on his opportunity and wish him well in his future endeavors," said DG Macpherson, Grainger Chairman and CEO. "The online portfolio has strong leadership and a talented team that is driving solid performance. We are working through our succession plan and expect to make an announcement shortly. I'm confident MonotaRO and Zoro will continue their successful growth by expanding the product line and adding more customers."

Grainger's online portfolio includes MonotaRO in Japan and Zoro in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. MonotaRO and Zoro make purchasing easy through a streamlined and transparent online relationship that provides access to everything a customer needs. In 2018, the online portfolio revenue grew by 24 percent to $1.5 billion. And over the last four years, the portfolio has profitably grown revenue at a compound annual rate of 26 percent.

The leaders of the Zoro and MonotaRO businesses will operate under Macpherson's leadership until a successor is named.

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

