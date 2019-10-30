Grainger Declares Quarterly Dividend
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
Oct 30, 2019, 10:00 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) today declared a cash dividend of $1.44 per share payable on December 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2019.
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
