Grainger Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Oct 30, 2019, 10:00 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) today declared a cash dividend of $1.44 per share payable on December 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2019.

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.grainger.com

Also from this source

Grainger Reports Results For The 2019 Third Quarter...

Grainger Reports Results For The 2019 Second Quarter...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Grainger Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Oct 30, 2019, 10:00 ET