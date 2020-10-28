Grainger Declares Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) declared a cash dividend of $1.53 per share payable on December 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 9, 2020.

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2019 sales of $11.5 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe. For more information about the company, visit invest.grainger.com.

