GRAINGER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Jul 31, 2024, 13:00 ET

CHICAGO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.05 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 12, 2024.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with products delivered through innovative technology and deep customer relationships. With 2023 sales of $16.5 billion, the Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers approximately 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, including technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 13 million products, and MonotaRO.com offers more than 22 million products. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Also from this source

Grainger Releases 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Grainger Releases 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Grainger (NYSE: GWW), a leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today ...

GRAINGER REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2024

Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today reported results for the first quarter of 2024 with sales of $4.2 billion, up 3.5%, or 4.9% on a daily, organic constant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics