Grainger Donates $100,000 to Folds of Honor, Doubling its Commitment to Military Families

The donation doubles Grainger's $50,000 donation from 2018 and will directly fund 20 scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each to qualified, incoming college freshman who are pursuing degrees in engineering and technology.

"We are incredibly grateful for Grainger's partnership and continued generosity," said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder of Folds of Honor. "We are proud to partner with a company that is advancing STEM education and training nationwide and investing in the future of family members of military heroes this school year."

Grainger has a strong connection to the U.S. Military, as many of its team members have a history of military service. Hundreds of Grainger team members based in the U.S. self-identify as Veterans, active duty, Guard and Reserve service members, and Grainger's Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson is also a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

"We are incredibly proud to give back to the families of those who serve our country by doubling our contribution to Folds of Honor," said Macpherson. "By focusing this year's scholarships around components of STEM education, we are aiming to help students follow their passions and gain the skills required for many current—and increasingly future—careers."

Gifts to Folds of Honor help fund educational scholarships and financial needs of military families whose loved ones have been killed or disabled while in active duty. They support private education tuition, tutoring and educational summer camps for children K-12 and higher education tuition assistance for spouses and children.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator, that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military men and women in the United States. Educational scholarships support tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves who served three combat tours in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded nearly 25,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some US territories, including approximately 4,500 in 2019 alone. For more information or to donate to Folds of Honor, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

