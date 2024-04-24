GRAINGER'S SHAREHOLDERS ELECT 13 DIRECTORS AND OTHER ANNUAL MEETING HIGHLIGHTS
Apr 24, 2024, 11:26 ET
CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) held its annual meeting of shareholders in Lake Forest, Ill., today. Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson provided a company update, which included financial and operational highlights from 2023.
Shareholders elected the following 13 directors:
|
Rodney C. Adkins
|
Neil S. Novich
|
George S. Davis
|
Beatriz R. Perez
|
Katherine D. Jaspon
|
E. Scott Santi
|
Christopher J. Klein
|
Susan Slavik Williams
|
Stuart L. Levenick
|
Lucas E. Watson
|
D.G. Macpherson
|
Steven A. White
|
Cindy J. Miller
In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent auditor for the year 2024. Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory say on pay resolution on executive compensation.
About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with products delivered through innovative technology and deep customer relationships. With 2023 sales of $16.5 billion, the Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers approximately 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, including technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 13 million products, and MonotaRO.com offers more than 22 million products. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.
SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.
