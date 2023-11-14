Grainger Hires Tech Industry Leader Cecelia Myers as Vice President, Group Product Manager

News provided by

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced Cecelia Myers joined the company as Vice President, Group Product Manager. In this role, she will be responsible for leading Grainger's strategy to custom build technology capabilities aimed at improving the customer and team member experience.

Continue Reading
Cecelia Myers
Cecelia Myers

"I am thrilled to welcome Cecelia to Grainger as we continue to unlock new ways to create competitive advantage and support our customers' needs," said Brian Walker, Chief Product Officer. "Cecelia's dynamic leadership and breadth and depth of experience overseeing innovative product organizations will help advance our digital transformation and drive value for our customers."

Myers comes to Grainger with broad experience, most recently she served as Vice President, Digital, at CDW where she led its digital channel and oversaw product management, digital integrations, demand generation and product design. Prior to CDW, she held roles of increasing responsibility in product and user experience at Groupon, leading initiatives such as automating customer support, implementing AI solutions and launching Groupon's photo/video studio. She also co-founded CakeStyle, an online women's styling business.

Myers will be based in the Chicago office and reports to Walker.

For more information on careers at Grainger, visit jobs.grainger.com.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 11 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items. For more information, visit invest.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Also from this source

GRAINGER REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2023

Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today reported results for the third quarter of 2023 with sales of $4.2 billion, up 6.7%, or 8.7% on a daily, constant currency...

GRAINGER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share. The dividend is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.