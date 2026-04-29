GRAINGER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10%

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.49 per share, an increase of 10% from the most recent company dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 11, 2026.

"In line with Grainger's long-standing commitment to our shareholders, we're pleased to continue our track record of delivering increased annual dividends. This year marks the 55th consecutive year of planned increases and further reinforces our strength in returning excess cash to shareholders and investing in the business to bring value to our customers," said D.G. Macpherson, Grainger Chairman and CEO.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America and Japan. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.6 million customers worldwide with maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and value-added solutions delivered through innovative technology and deep customer expertise. Known for its commitment to service and purpose-driven culture, the Company reported 2025 revenue of $17.9 billion. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.