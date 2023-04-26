GRAINGER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND by 8%

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share, an increase of 8% from the most recent company dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 8, 2023.

"We are pleased today to continue our longstanding commitment to our shareholders through our dividend program. This year marks the 52nd consecutive year of annual dividend increases and reinforces our ability to return value to our shareholders, while also strategically investing in the business," said D.G. Macpherson, Grainger Chairman and CEO.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 11 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items. For more information, visit invest.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.