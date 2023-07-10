Grainger Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Report Highlights Company's Progress on ESG Objectives

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report on www.GraingerESG.com.

"Grainger has long been an industry leader in ESG, with the goals of bettering our communities and running more sustainable operations," said D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO. "As we've done for nearly 100 years, we will continue to do the right thing to positively impact the lives of our team members and carry out our responsibility to help our customers meet their ESG objectives."

The report, which covers the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2022, highlights how Grainger's purpose-driven culture directly supports its ESG initiatives. The report also emphasizes Grainger's focus on four key priorities: Customer Sustainability Solutions, Supplier Diversity, Energy and Emissions, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Customer Sustainability Solutions. Starting with the customer is one of Grainger's core principles. Grainger drives value for customers and helps them meet sustainability goals through its diverse portfolio of environmentally preferable products (EPP), services and resources. In 2022, EPP represented more than $1 billion in sales revenue for the company.

Supplier Diversity. Grainger helps customers diversify their supply chains and achieve their diversity procurement goals through its Diversity Solutions Programs. The programs, which include the Reseller Diversity Program and the Supplier Diversity Program, provide support for small and minority-owned businesses, working with them as authorized resellers and suppliers to Grainger's broadline offering.

Energy and Emissions. Grainger is committed to environmental stewardship, operating its business and supply chain sustainably, and mitigating its climate impact. Since 2018, the company has reduced global absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 26%, nearing its goal of a 30% reduction by 2030. Additionally, through implementation of innovative solutions, Grainger continues to reduce its distribution center waste year-over-year, reaching a 94% recycling rate across the U.S. network in 2022.  

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Grainger strives to be a welcoming workplace and invests in DEI-focused programs and training for team members, including the sponsorship of eight Business Resource Groups to support diverse perspectives. In addition, the company expanded self-identification categories for team members to include gender and LGBTQ+ identity.

To learn more about Grainger's ESG programs and its 2022 highlights, including facts about Grainger's team member volunteer hours, its 100% team member completion rate of Business Conduct Guidelines training, and its expansion of solar energy across its network, visit www.GraingerESG.com.

To find your way with Grainger and explore career opportunities, visit jobs.grainger.com.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep The World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 12 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items. For more information, visit invest.grainger.com.

