Grainger Reports Results For The 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. For the full year, sales of $11.5 billion increased 2.5 percent versus $11.2 billion in the prior year. Sales of $2.8 billion in the 2019 fourth quarter increased 3 percent versus the 2018 fourth quarter.

"In 2019, we grew sales, operating earnings and EPS despite challenging and uncertain economic conditions. Our sales growth in the U.S. outperformed the market throughout the year, and our share gain accelerated in the fourth quarter, as our growth initiatives began to take hold. At our U.S. endless assortment business, Zoro, we continued to invest in the business to ensure ongoing success. At the total company level, our strong expense control held SG&A stable and enabled our advertising, technology and Zoro investments, " said DG Macpherson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look to 2020, we will diligently manage expenses while continuing to invest in future growth. We are confident in our strategy and ability to execute moving forward."

2019 Financial Summary

($ in millions) FY 2019 FY 2019 Change v. Prior (Fav.

vs. (Unfav.)) Q4 2019 Q4 2019 Change v. Prior (Fav.

vs. (Unfav.))

Reported Adjusted1 Reported Adjusted1 Reported Adjusted1 Reported Adjusted1 Net Sales $11,486 $11,486 2% 2% $2,847 $2,847 3% 3% Gross Profit $4,397 $4,397 1% 1% $1,082 $1,081 1% 2% Operating Earnings $1,262 $1,388 9% 3% $181 $307 (37)% (1)% Net Earnings $849 $958 8% 1% $103 $212 (51)% (6)% Diluted EPS $15.32 $17.29 12% 4% $1.88 $3.88 (49)% (2)%

















Gross Profit % 38.3% 38.3% (50) bps (50) bps 38.0% 38.0% (60) bps (50) bps Operating Margin 11.0% 12.1% 70 bps 10 bps 6.4% 10.8% (410) bps (40) bps Tax Rate 26.0% 24.8% (210) bps (310) bps 31.7% 23.7% (1020) bps (210) bps

(1) Results exclude restructuring and income tax items as shown in the supplemental information to this release. Reconciliations of the adjusted measures reflected in this table to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the supplemental information to this release.

Revenue

For the full year 2019, total company sales increased 2.5 percent versus the full year 2018, including a 0.5 percent negative impact of foreign currency exchange. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 3 percent driven by volume growth of 2.5 percent and favorable price of 0.5 percent.

For the fourth quarter 2019, total company sales increased 3.0 percent versus the prior year period driven by volume growth of 3.5 percent and unfavorable price of 0.5 percent. There was no foreign currency exchange impact in the fourth quarter.

Gross Profit Margin

For the full year 2019, reported and adjusted gross profit margin was 38.3 percent, down 50 basis points, versus the full year 2018 gross profit margin of 38.7 percent.

Reported gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 38.0 percent, down 60 basis points, versus the 2018 fourth quarter gross profit margin of 38.6 percent. Adjusted gross profit margin for the quarter was 38.0 percent, down 50 basis points, versus the 2018 fourth quarter gross profit margin of 38.5 percent. The lower gross profit margin was primarily driven by product and customer mix in the U.S. Segment and total company business unit mix driven by faster growth with the lower margin endless assortment businesses.

Earnings

For the full year 2019, reported operating earnings of $1.3 billion were up 9 percent versus $1.2 billion in 2018. On an adjusted basis, operating earnings for 2019 were $1.4 billion, up 3 percent versus $1.3 billion in 2018. Reported operating margin of 11.0 percent increased 70 basis points versus the prior year. Adjusted operating margin of 12.1 percent increased 10 basis points versus the prior year due primarily to operating expense leverage. Reported earnings per share of $15.32 were up 12 percent versus $13.73 in 2018. Adjusted earnings per share of $17.29 increased 4 percent versus $16.70 in 2018. The increase in adjusted earnings per share was due primarily to higher operating earnings, partially offset by a higher tax rate.

Reported operating earnings for the 2019 fourth quarter of $181 million were down 37 percent versus $290 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. During the quarter, the company recorded a $120 million write-down of substantially all of the remaining intangible assets of the Cromwell business which was the primary driver of the decline in reported operating earnings. On an adjusted basis, operating earnings for the quarter of $307 million were down 1 percent versus $310 million in the 2018 quarter. Reported operating margin of 6.4 percent declined 410 basis points versus the prior year. Adjusted operating margin of 10.8 percent declined 40 basis points versus the prior year due primarily to lower gross profit margin in the quarter. Reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the fourth quarter were down 49 percent versus $3.68 in the 2018 quarter. Adjusted earnings per share in the quarter of $3.88 decreased 2 percent versus $3.96 in the 2018 fourth quarter. The decline in adjusted earnings per share was due primarily to a higher tax rate in the quarter.

Tax Rate

For the full year 2019, the company's reported tax rate was 26.0 percent versus 23.9 percent in 2018. The adjusted tax rate for the full year was 24.8 percent versus 21.7 percent in 2018.

For the fourth quarter 2019, the company's reported tax rate was 31.7 percent versus 21.5 percent in the 2018 fourth quarter. The company's adjusted tax rate for the fourth quarter 2019 was 23.7 percent versus 21.6 percent in the fourth quarter 2018.

The 2019 tax rates for the quarter and full year contained no tax benefit from the clean energy investments which were concluded in 2018. For the full year, the 2019 tax rates also contained a lower benefit from stock-based compensation than the prior year. In addition, the company recorded a valuation allowance to reduce the future tax benefits from Cromwell, increasing the reported tax rate for the quarter.

Cash Flow

For the full year 2019, the company generated operating cash flow of $1,042 million. This represents a minor year over year decrease primarily related to employee variable compensation payments, partially offset by favorable net income and changes in working capital. The company used the cash generated during the year to invest in the business and return cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. In 2019, capital expenditures were $221 million. Grainger returned $1,028 million to shareholders through $328 million in dividends and $700 million used to buy back 2.4 million shares in 2019.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $272 million versus $314 million in the 2018 fourth quarter, a decrease of 13 percent compared to the same period last year. The majority of this decline was driven by lower net income and working capital timing.

2020 Company Guidance:

The company is providing the following 2020 guidance:

Total Company 2020 Guidance Range Net Sales 3.5% to 6.5% growth U.S. Market Growth (nominal) -1.5% to 0.5% U.S. Sales 1.0% to 4.0% growth Gross Profit Margin 37.2% to 37.8% Operating Margin 11.7% to 12.5% Earnings per Share $17.75 to $19.25 Operating Cash Flow $1.1 to $1.2 billion CapEx ~$250 million Share Buyback $600 to $700 million Dividend $310 to $320 million Tax Rate 24.5% to 25.5% Segment Operating Margin

United States 15.6% to 16.0% Canada -2.0% to 2.0% Other Businesses 4.0% to 6.0%

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In millions of dollars, except for per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales $ 2,847



$ 2,763



$ 11,486



$ 11,221

Cost of goods sold 1,765



1,697



7,089



6,873

Gross profit 1,082



1,066



4,397



4,348

Selling, general and administrative expenses 901



776



3,135



3,190

Operating earnings 181



290



1,262



1,158

Other (income) expense:













Interest expense, net 19



16



79



82

Other, net (8)



(5)



(26)



(5)

Total other expense, net 11



11



53



77

Earnings before income taxes 170



279



1,209



1,081

Income taxes 53



60



314



258

Net earnings 117



219



895



823

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 14



10



46



41

Net earnings attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 103



$ 209



$ 849



$ 782

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.89



$ 3.71



$ 15.39



$ 13.82

Diluted $ 1.88



$ 3.68



$ 15.32



$ 13.73

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 53.8



56.1



54.7



56.1

Diluted 54.1



56.4



54.9



56.5

Diluted Earnings Per Share













Net earnings as reported $ 103



$ 209



$ 849



$ 782

Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)



(1)



(7)



(6)

Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 102



$ 208



$ 842



$ 776

Weighted average shares adjusted for dilutive securities 54.1



56.4



54.9



56.5

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.88



$ 3.68



$ 15.32



$ 13.73



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars)







(Unaudited)



Assets December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 360



$ 538

Accounts receivable – net 1,425



1,385

Inventories - net 1,655



1,541

Prepaid expenses and other assets 104



83

Prepaid income taxes 11



10

Total current assets 3,555



3,557

Property, buildings and equipment – net 1,400



1,352

Deferred income taxes 11



12

Goodwill 429



424

Intangibles - net (2) 304



460

Other assets (1) 306



68

Total assets $ 6,005



$ 5,873

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Short-term debt $ 55



$ 49

Current maturities of long-term debt 246



81

Trade accounts payable 719



678

Accrued compensation and benefits 228



262

Accrued contributions to employees' profit-sharing plans (3) 85



133

Accrued expenses (1) 318



269

Income taxes payable 27



29

Total current liabilities 1,678



1,501

Long-term debt 1,914



2,090

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 106



103

Other non-current liabilities (1) 247



86

Shareholders' equity (4) 2,060



2,093

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,005



$ 5,873







(1) Other assets increased $223 million, Accrued expenses increased $58 million and Other non-current liabilities increased $171 million due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, Leases. (2) Intangibles - net decreased $120 million as the results of an intangible asset impairment at the Cromwell business in the U.K., located in other businesses. (3) Accrued contributions to employees' profit-sharing plans decreased $48 million primarily due to a reduction in variable compensation. (4) Common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2019 was 53,687,528 compared with 55,862,360 shares at December 31, 2018, primarily due to share repurchases.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In millions of dollars) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net earnings $ 117



$ 219



$ 895



$ 823

















Provision for losses on accounts receivable 5



—



12



7

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties (15)



(3)



4



7

Depreciation and amortization 58



65



229



257

Net gains from sales of assets and divestitures (1)



(2)



(6)



(6)

Impairment of goodwill, intangible and other assets 123



14



123



156

Stock-based compensation 8



11



40



47

Subtotal 178



85



402



468

Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 77



93



(42)



(79)

Inventories (124)



(76)



(106)



(129)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (18)



11



(33)



(2)

Trade accounts payable (18)



(55)



32



(51)

Accrued liabilities 53



54



(84)



18

Income taxes, net 13



(3)



(3)



36

Other non-current liabilities (6)



(14)



(19)



(27)

Subtotal (23)



10



(255)



(234)

Net cash provided by operating activities 272



314



1,042



1,057

Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions to property, buildings, equipment and intangibles (58)



(70)



(221)



(239)

Proceeds from sales of assets 1



10



17



86

Equity method proceeds (investment) —



(1)



2



(13)

Net cash used in investing activities (57)



(61)



(202)



(166)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Net increase (decrease) in lines of credit 1



(1)



5



(5)

Net decrease in long-term debt 6



(7)



(42)



(96)

Proceeds from stock options exercised 30



2



49



181

Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock awards (1)



(1)



(11)



(12)

Purchases of treasury stock (100)



(142)



(700)



(425)

Cash dividends paid (86)



(84)



(328)



(316)

Other, net 2



—



4



3

Net cash used in financing activities (148)



(233)



(1,023)



(670)

Exchange rate effect on cash and cash equivalents 7



1



5



(10)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents 74



21



(178)



211

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 286



517



538



327

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 360



$ 538



$ 360



$ 538



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(In millions of dollars, except for per share amounts)

The company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, which the company refers to as "adjusted" measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share and sales in constant currency. Adjusted measures exclude items that may not be indicative of core operating results. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results and assessing prospects for future performance. Management believes adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share are important indicators of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

This press release also includes certain non-GAAP forward-looking information. The company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the company to predict the timing and likelihood of future restructurings, asset impairments, and other charges. Neither of these forward-looking measures, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures are not provided.

The reconciliations provided below reconcile GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures: , adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share:

In millions Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 Gross

Profit %

2018 Gross

Profit %

2019 Gross

Profit %

2018 Gross

Profit % Gross profit reported $ 1,082

38.0 %

$ 1,066

38.6 %

$ 4,397

38.3 %

$ 4,348

38.7 % Restructuring, net (1)

—



(1)

(0.1)



—

—



—

—

Gross profit adjusted $ 1,081

38.0 %

$ 1,065

38.5 %

$ 4,397

38.3 %

$ 4,348

38.7 %







In millions Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 Operating

Margin %

2018 Operating

Margin %

2019 Operating

Margin %

2018 Operating

Margin % Operating earnings reported $ 181

6.4 %

$ 290

10.5 %

$ 1,262

11.0 %

$ 1,158

10.3 % Restructuring, net and impairment charges 126

4.4



20

0.7



126

1.1



186

1.7

Operating earnings adjusted $ 307

10.8 %

$ 310

11.2 %

$ 1,388

12.1 %

$ 1,344

12.0 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In millions of dollars, except for per share amounts)

In millions Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018 %

2019

2018 % Net earnings reported $ 103



$ 209

(51) %

$ 849



$ 782

8 % Restructuring, net and impairment charges 109



16





109



170



Net earnings adjusted $ 212



$ 225

(6) %

$ 958



$ 952

1 %



















Diluted earnings per share reported $ 1.88



$ 3.68

(49) %

$ 15.32



$ 13.73

12 % Pretax restructuring, net and impairment charges 2.30



0.36





2.26



3.26



Tax effect (1) (0.30)



(0.08)





(0.29)



(0.29)



Total, net of tax 2.00



0.28





1.97



2.97



Diluted earnings per share adjusted $ 3.88



$ 3.96

(2) %

$ 17.29



$ 16.70

4 %





(1) The tax impact of adjustments and impairments are calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction, subject to deductibility limitations and the company's ability to realize the associated tax benefits.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

Bps impact

2019

2018

Bps impact Tax rate reported 31.7 %

21.5 %

1,020



26.0 %

23.9 %

210

Restructuring, net and impairment charges (8.0)



0.1







(1.2)



(2.2)





Tax rate adjusted 23.7 %

21.6 %

210



24.8 %

21.7 %

310



