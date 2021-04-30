Grainger Reports Results For The First Quarter 2021

CHICAGO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Delivered sales of $3.1 billion , up 2.8%, and up 5.9% on an organic, daily, constant currency basis compared to the first quarter 2020 (excluding divestitures and foreign exchange)

Expanded reported and adjusted operating margins by 630 and 20 basis points, respectively

Generated $294 million in operating cash flow and returned $256 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Provides full year guidance: Total company daily revenue growth of 8.5-11.0% and earnings per share of $19.00 -20.50 (growth of 17.5% to 26.5%)

Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today reported results for the first quarter 2021 with sales of $3.1 billion, up 2.8% and up 5.9% on an organic, daily, constant currency basis compared to the first quarter 2020 driven by strong performance in both the High-Touch Solutions North America (N.A.) and Endless Assortment segments.

"The Grainger team served customers exceptionally well and delivered strong results in the first quarter as the economy continued to recover. In our High Touch Solutions (N.A.) segment, we are seeing sequential revenue improvement in nearly all end markets, recovery in non-pandemic product volume, and stabilizing gross profit margins after adjusting for non-core pandemic inventory. Our Endless Assortment segment continues to deliver over 20% top line growth and improved earnings as expected. Our strong performance in the first quarter gives us the confidence to now provide guidance for the full year," said DG Macpherson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

2021 First Quarter Financial Summary

($ in millions) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Q1 Fav. (Unfav.) vs. Prior

Reported Adjusted1 Reported Adjusted1 Reported Adjusted1 Net Sales $3,084 $3,084 $3,001 $3,001 3% 3% Gross Profit $1,093 $1,093 $1,121 $1,121 (2)% (2)% Operating Earnings $358 $358 $159 $343 126% 4% Net Earnings Attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $238 $238 $173 $230 38% 3% Diluted Earnings Per Share $4.48 $4.48 $3.19 $4.24 40% 6%













Gross Margin 35.5% 35.5% 37.4% 37.4% (190) bps (190) bps Operating Margin 11.6% 11.6% 5.3% 11.4% 630 bps 20 bps Tax Rate 25.8% 25.8% (30.4)% 25.6% (5,620) bps (20) bps

(1) Results exclude restructuring and income tax items as shown in the supplemental information of this release. Reconciliations of the adjusted measures reflected in this table to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the supplemental information of this release. During the first quarter of 2020, the company recorded a $177 million write-down of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets from the Fabory business which was the largest contributor to the lower reported operating earnings.

Revenue

Sales for the quarter increased 2.8% as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Excluding revenues from the now divested Fabory and China businesses from the prior year results, and removing the impact from foreign currency translation, daily sales increased 5.9% as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Sales growth was fueled by both the High-Touch Solutions (N.A.) and Endless Assortment segments. In the High-Touch Solutions (N.A.) segment, despite challenging comparisons starting in mid-February with the accelerated pandemic sales of 2020, sales were up 1.8%, and 3.4% on a daily basis versus the prior year quarter. In the Endless Assortment segment, both Zoro U.S. and MonotaRO continued to drive strong customer acquisition throughout the quarter, resulting in a combined 27.4% daily sales growth compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Foreign exchange contributed a 1.1% favorable impact during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020. There were 63 sales days in the first quarter of 2021 versus 64 sales days in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross Margin

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 35.5%, a 190 basis point decline over the prior year quarter. The unfavorable variance was driven almost entirely by a pandemic-related inventory adjustment in the U.S. business on certain non-core SKUs, which are selling below cost based on current market-relevant pricing. As noted on the fourth quarter 2020 earnings call, this inventory adjustment in the first quarter of 2021 was expected and by the end of the second quarter, the company expects to sell-through these non-core pandemic products and complete any potential remaining market-driven inventory adjustments. Absent this inventory adjustment, gross margin would have been nearly flat compared to the prior year. The Endless Assortment segment expanded gross profit margin 35 basis points in the first quarter and continues to deliver incremental gross profit dollars. The significant revenue growth in this lower-margin segment had an expected, dilutive impact to total company gross profit margin of approximately 30 basis points.

Earnings

Reported operating earnings for the first quarter of 2021 of $358 million were up 126% versus the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to charges taken in the first quarter of 2020 related to the now divested Fabory business. On an adjusted basis, operating earnings for the quarter of $358 million were up 4% versus the first quarter of 2020.

In the first quarter of 2021, operating margin of 11.6% increased 630 basis points on a reported basis, 20 basis points on an adjusted basis, versus the first quarter of 2020. The increase in adjusted operating margin was driven by 210 basis points of selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense leverage achieved through prudent cost control in the High-Touch Solutions (N.A.) segment and strong expense leverage in Endless Assortment.

Reported earnings per share of $4.48 in the first quarter of 2021 represented an increase of 40% versus the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per share in this quarter of $4.48 increased 6% versus the first quarter of 2020. The increase in earnings per share was due primarily to higher operating earnings and lower average shares outstanding in the current period.

Tax Rate

The first quarter 2021 reported tax rate was 25.8% versus negative 30.4% in the first quarter of 2020. The difference was primarily driven by tax impacts in the first quarter of 2020 related to the now divested Fabory business. The adjusted tax rates were 25.8% and 25.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $294 million and $244 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase in cash from operating activities is primarily the result of higher net earnings and favorable working capital, including strong accounts receivable collections, partially offset by the impacts from the now divested Fabory business. The company also returned $256 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.

During the annual shareholders' meeting on April 28, 2021, Grainger announced a dividend increase of 6%, marking its 50th consecutive annual increase, as well as new authorization for a share repurchase program of up to 5 million shares replacing the company's existing program.

2021 Guidance

Given continued improvements in the economy and confidence in our performance, the company is now providing the following 2021 full year guidance:

Total Company 2021 Guidance Range Net Sales $12.7 - 13.0 billion Daily growth 8.5 - 11.0% Organic, daily growth 10.0 - 12.5% Gross Profit Margin 36.1 - 36.6% Operating Margin 11.8 - 12.4% Earnings per Share $19.00 - 20.50 Operating Cash Flow $1.0 - 1.2 billion CapEx (cash basis) $225 - 275 million Share Buyback $600 - 700 million Tax Rate 25.0 - 26.0%



Segment Operating Margin

High-Touch Solutions (N.A.) 13.2 - 13.7% Endless Assortment 8.8 - 9.2%

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America (N.A.), Japan and the United Kingdom (U.K.).

Visit invest.grainger.com to view information about the company, including a supplement regarding 2021 first quarter results. Additional company information can be found on the Grainger Investor Relations website which includes our Fact Book and Corporate Responsibility report .

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In millions of dollars, except for share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Net sales $ 3,084



$ 3,001

Cost of goods sold 1,991



1,880

Gross profit 1,093



1,121

Selling, general and administrative expenses 735



962

Operating earnings 358



159

Other (income) expense:





Interest expense, net 21



21

Other, net (6)



(4)

Total other expense, net 15



17

Earnings before income taxes 343



142

Income tax provision (benefit) 88



(43)

Net earnings 255



185

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 17



12

Net earnings attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 238



$ 173









Earnings per share:





Basic $ 4.51



$ 3.20

Diluted $ 4.48



$ 3.19

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





Basic 52.3



53.6

Diluted 52.6



53.8

Diluted Earnings Per Share





Net earnings as reported $ 238



$ 173

Earnings allocated to participating securities (2)



(2)

Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 236



$ 171

Weighted average shares adjusted for dilutive securities 52.6



53.8

Diluted earnings per share $ 4.48



$ 3.19



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars)



(Unaudited)



Assets March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 562



$ 585

Accounts receivable – net 1,576



1,474

Inventories – net 1,675



1,733

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 121



127

Total current assets 3,934



3,919

Property, buildings and equipment – net 1,441



1,395

Goodwill 388



391

Intangibles – net 224



228

Other assets 346



362

Total assets $ 6,333



$ 6,295

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 7



$ 8

Trade accounts payable(1) 887



779

Accrued compensation and benefits(2) 219



307

Accrued expenses 330



305

Income taxes payable(3) 88



42

Total current liabilities 1,531



1,441

Long-term debt – less current maturities 2,373



2,389

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 87



110

Other non-current liabilities 262



262

Shareholders' equity(4) 2,080



2,093

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,333



$ 6,295





(1) Trade accounts payable increased $108 million primarily driven by inventory purchases related to return-to-work items. (2) Accrued compensation and benefits decreased $88 million primarily due to the timing of variable compensation and benefits paid under annual incentive plans. (3) Income taxes payable increased $46 million due to the lower tax rate effect in the prior year quarter primarily driven by tax benefits related to the now divested Fabory business (divested June 30, 2020). (4) Common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2021 was 52,110,145 compared with 52,524,391 shares at December 31, 2020, primarily due to share repurchases.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions of dollars)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 255



$ 185









Provision for credit losses 4



6

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties (11)



(7)

Depreciation and amortization 43



45

Impairment of goodwill, intangible and long-lived assets —



177

Net (gains) losses from sale or redemption of assets (5)



3

Stock-based compensation 8



9

Subtotal 39



233

Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (121)



(217)

Inventories 52



19

Prepaid expenses and other assets (5)



(26)

Trade accounts payable 85



155

Accrued liabilities (61)



(36)

Income taxes, net 55



(62)

Other non-current liabilities (5)



(7)

Subtotal —



(174)

Net cash provided by operating activities 294



244

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property, buildings, equipment and intangibles (73)



(50)

Proceeds from sale or redemption of assets 15



—

Other - net —



(2)

Net cash used in investing activities (58)



(52)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Net decrease in lines of credit —



(36)

Net increase in long-term debt —



1,155

Proceeds from stock options exercised 8



19

Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock awards (2)



(5)

Purchases of treasury stock (175)



(100)

Cash dividends paid (81)



(78)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (250)



955

Exchange rate effect on cash and cash equivalents (9)



(15)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (23)



1,132

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 585



360

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 562



$ 1,492



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(In millions of dollars, except for per share amounts)

The company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, which the company refers to as "adjusted" measures, including sales on an organic daily basis, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted measures exclude items that may not be indicative of core operating results. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results and assessing prospects for future performance. Management believes sales on an organic daily basis, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share are important indicators of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

This press release also includes certain non-GAAP forward-looking information. The company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the company to predict the timing and likelihood of future restructurings, asset impairments, and other charges. Neither of these forward-looking measures, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures is not provided.

The reconciliations provided below reconcile GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures: sales on an organic daily basis, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Reported sales 2.8 %

7.2 % Day impact 1.6



(1.7)

Daily sales 4.4 %

5.5 % Business divestitures ¹ 2.6



—

Organic daily sales 7.0 %

5.5 % Foreign exchange (1.1)



0.2

Organic constant currency 5.9 %

5.7 %



¹ Represents the results of the Fabory business (divested on June 30, 2020) and the Grainger China business (divested on August 21, 2020).





In millions Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 Gross Margin

2020 Gross

Margin Gross profit reported $ 1,093

35.5 %

$ 1,121

37.4 % Gross profit adjusted $ 1,093

35.5 %

$ 1,121

37.4 %





In millions Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 Operating

Margin

2020 Operating

Margin Operating earnings reported $ 358

11.6 %

$ 159

5.3 % Restructuring, net and impairment charges —

—



184

6.1

Operating earnings adjusted $ 358

11.6 %

$ 343

11.4 %





In millions Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021

2020 % Net earnings reported $ 238



$ 173

38 % Restructuring, net and impairment charges —



57



Net earnings adjusted $ 238



$ 230

3 %









Diluted earnings per share reported $ 4.48



$ 3.19

40 % Pretax restructuring, net and impairment charges —



3.38



Tax effect ¹ —



(2.33)



Total, net of tax —



1.05



Diluted earnings per share adjusted $ 4.48



$ 4.24

6 %



¹ The tax impact of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction, subject to deductibility limitations and the company's ability to realize the associated tax benefits. The lower tax rate effect in the prior year quarter was primarily driven by tax benefits related to the now divested Fabory business (divested June 30, 2020).







Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Bps

impact Effective tax rate reported 25.8 %

(30.4) %

5,620 Tax benefit related to the Fabory business —



61.2





Tax impact of restructuring, net and impairment charges —



(5.2)





Effective tax rate adjusted 25.8 %

25.6 %

20

