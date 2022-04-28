GRAINGER REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2022

Robust demand environment and operational execution drive strong results; Company raises full year 2022 guidance

First Quarter Highlights

Delivered sales of $3.6 billion , up 18.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2021; up 17.9% on a daily, constant currency basis

Expanded gross margin by 245 bps compared to the first quarter of 2021

Operating earnings of $534 million , up 49.2%, resulting in EPS of $7.07 , an increase of 57.8% versus the first quarter of 2021

Produced operating cash flow of $343 million , up 16.7%; returned $163 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Increases full year 2022 guidance, including updated EPS range of $25.00 - $27.00

Recognized as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today reported results for the first quarter of 2022 with sales of $3.6 billion, up 18.2%, or 17.9% on a daily, constant currency basis compared to the first quarter 2021, driven by strong performance in both the High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments.

"The Grainger team performed extremely well in the first quarter, with strong financial results supported by a robust demand environment. We continued to execute against our key growth initiatives, drive operational excellence and strengthen our culture," said DG Macpherson, Chairman and CEO. "Despite the ongoing inflationary and supply chain challenges, we are well positioned for a successful year."

2022 First Quarter Financial Summary

($ in millions) Q1 2022 (1) Q1 2021 (1) Q1 Fav. (Unfav.) vs. Prior Net Sales $3,647 $3,084 18% Gross Profit $1,383 $1,093 27% Operating Earnings $534 $358 49% Net Earnings Attributable to

W.W. Grainger, Inc. $366 $238 54% Diluted Earnings Per Share $7.07 $4.48 58%







Gross Margin 37.9% 35.5% 245 bps Operating Margin 14.6% 11.6% 305 bps Tax Rate 25.5% 25.8% 30 bps



(1) Neither Q1 2022, nor Q1 2021 results contained any adjusting items, therefore separate adjusted results are not presented above.

Revenue

Sales in the quarter increased 18.2%, or 16.4% on a daily basis, as compared to the first quarter of 2021, which had one less selling day. Daily sales on a constant currency basis were 17.9% which excludes the unfavorable foreign exchange impact of 1.5% during the first quarter of 2022.

In the High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment, daily sales were up 18.2% versus the prior year first quarter due primarily to solid price realization and strong growth with both midsize and large customers across all end markets. In the Endless Assortment segment, daily sales were up 10.4%, versus the first quarter of 2021, or up 17.4% on a daily, constant currency basis, reflecting the impact of the depreciating value of the Japanese Yen on sales in the quarter. Segment revenue growth was driven by acquiring new customers and increasing share of wallet with existing customers.

Gross Margin

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 37.9%, a 245 basis point increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to lapping the prior year pandemic product inventory adjustment as well as favorable product and customer mix.

In the High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment, the Company lapped the $55 million pre-tax pandemic product inventory adjustment that occurred in the first quarter of 2021, which contributed significantly to the 310 basis point increase in the High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment over the prior year quarter. Given timing, price / cost spread was slightly positive, however largely neutral net of freight inflation. Product mix was also favorable in the quarter. In the Endless Assortment segment, gross margin expanded by 10 basis points versus the prior year first quarter.

Earnings

Operating earnings for the first quarter of 2022 of $534 million were up 49% versus the first quarter of 2021. Operating margin in the quarter of 14.6% increased 305 basis points over the first quarter of 2021 on stronger gross margins in both segments combined with SG&A leverage gained on revenue growth.

Earnings per share of $7.07 in the first quarter of 2022 increased 57.8% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in earnings per share was due primarily to higher operating earnings.

Tax Rate

The first quarter 2022 tax rate was 25.5%, compared to 25.8% in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash Flow

Operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2022 was $343 million, up $49 million over the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher net earnings which were partially offset by unfavorable working capital. In the quarter, both accounts receivable and inventory increased as a result of strong demand. This was slightly offset by the timing of trade accounts payable activity. During the quarter, the company distributed $163 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Guidance

After a strong start to the year, the company is raising its 2022 full year guidance expectations.

Total Company Original 2022 Guidance Range Updated 2022 Guidance Range(1) Net Sales $14.1 - $14.5 billion $14.5 - $14.9 billion Daily growth 7.5% - 10.5% 11.0% - 14.0% Gross Profit Margin 36.8% - 37.3% 36.8% - 37.3% Operating Margin 12.5% - 13.1% 13.0% - 13.6% Earnings per Share $23.50 - $25.50 $25.00 - $27.00 Operating Cash Flow $1.1 - $1.3 billion $1.15 - $1.35 billion CapEx (cash basis) $275 - $325 million $275 - $325 million Share Buyback $600 - $800 million $600 - $800 million Tax Rate 24.0% - 25.0% ~25.0%





Segment Operating Margin



High-Touch Solutions N.A. 14.4% - 15.0% 14.9% - 15.5% Endless Assortment 7.5% - 8.2% 7.5% - 8.2%



(1)Guidance on an adjusted basis as of April 28, 2022

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2021 sales of $13.0 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with a wide range of product categories that keep customer operations running and their people safe. The Company also delivers services and solutions, such as technical support and inventory management, to provide tangible value and save customers time and money. Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products in its High-Touch Solutions assortment and more than 30 million products through its expanding Endless Assortment offering. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

Visit invest.grainger.com to view information about the company, including a supplement regarding 2022 first quarter results. Additional company information can be found on the Grainger Investor Relations website which includes our Company Snapshot and ESG report.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In millions of dollars, except for share and per share amounts)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Net sales $ 3,647

$ 3,084 Cost of goods sold 2,264

1,991 Gross profit 1,383

1,093 Selling, general and administrative expenses 849

735 Operating earnings 534

358 Other (income) expense:





Interest expense – net 23

21 Other – net (6)

(6) Total other expense – net 17

15 Earnings before income taxes 517

343 Income tax provision 132

88 Net earnings 385

255 Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 19

17 Net earnings attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 366

$ 238







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 7.11

$ 4.51 Diluted $ 7.07

$ 4.48 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





Basic 51.1

52.3 Diluted 51.4

52.6 Diluted Earnings Per Share





Net earnings as reported $ 366

$ 238 Earnings allocated to participating securities (3)

(2) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 363

$ 236 Weighted average shares adjusted for dilutive securities 51.4

52.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 7.07

$ 4.48

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars)





(Unaudited)



Assets March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 364

$ 241 Accounts receivable – net(1) 2,001

1,754 Inventories – net 1,929

1,870 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 145

146 Total current assets 4,439

4,011 Property, buildings and equipment – net 1,434

1,424 Goodwill 384

384 Intangibles – net 229

238 Operating lease right-of-use 361

393 Other assets 146

142 Total assets $ 6,993

$ 6,592 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Trade accounts payable(2) 1,038

816 Accrued compensation and benefits(3) 222

319 Operating lease liability 67

66 Accrued expenses 324

290 Income taxes payable 91

37 Total current liabilities 1,742

1,528 Long-term debt 2,338

2,362 Long-term operating lease liability 303

334 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 126

121 Other non-current liabilities 114

87 Shareholders' equity(4) 2,370

2,160 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,993

$ 6,592



(1) Increased $247 million driven by growth in sales. (2) Increased $222 million primarily driven by inventory purchases to meet increased demand. (3) Decreased $97 million due to the timing of variable compensation and benefits paid under annual incentive plans. (4) Common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2022 was 51,101,666 compared with 51,220,205 shares at December 31, 2021, primarily due to share repurchases.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions of dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 385

$ 255 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash

provided by operating activities:





Provision for credit losses 4

4 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 7

(11) Depreciation and amortization 52

43 Net gains from sale or redemption of assets —

(5) Stock-based compensation 9

8 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (263)

(121) Inventories (65)

52 Prepaid expenses and other assets (39)

(5) Trade accounts payable 228

85 Accrued liabilities (53)

(61) Income taxes - net 86

55 Other non-current liabilities (8)

(5) Net cash provided by operating activities 343

294 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property, buildings, equipment and intangibles (57)

(73) Proceeds from sale or redemption of assets —

15 Net cash used in investing activities (57)

(58) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from stock options exercised 6

8 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock awards (2)

(2) Purchases of treasury stock (79)

(175) Cash dividends paid (84)

(81) Net cash used in financing activities (159)

(250) Exchange rate effect on cash and cash equivalents (4)

(9) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 123

(23) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 241

585 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 364

$ 562

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

The company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with the non-GAAP financial measures of sales on an organic daily basis and sales on a constant currency basis. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results and assessing prospects for future performance. Management believes sales on an organic daily basis and constant currency basis are important indicators of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

This press release also includes certain non-GAAP forward-looking information. The company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the company to predict the timing and likelihood of future restructurings, asset impairments, and other charges. Neither of these forward-looking measures, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures is not provided.

The reconciliation provided below reconciles GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures: sales on an organic daily basis and constant currency basis.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Total Company

High-Touch

Solutions North

America

Endless Assortment

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reported sales 18.2 %

2.8 %

20.1 %

1.8 %

12.1 %

25.4 % Day impact (1.8)

1.6

(1.9)

1.6

(1.7)

2.0 Daily sales 16.4 %

4.4 %

18.2 %

3.4 %

10.4 %

27.4 % Business divestitures ¹ —

2.6

—

—

—

— Organic daily sales 16.4 %

7.0 %

18.2 %

3.4 %

10.4 %

27.4 % Foreign exchange 1.5

(1.1)

—

(0.3)

7.0

(4.1) Organic daily, constant currency 17.9 %

5.9 %

18.2 %

3.1 %

17.4 %

23.3 %



¹ Represents the results of the Fabory business (divested on June 30, 2020) and the Grainger China business (divested on August 21, 2020).

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.