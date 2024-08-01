GRAINGER REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2024

Operational execution driving resilient performance;

Company narrows 2024 earnings outlook

Second Quarter Highlights

Delivered sales of $4.3 billion , up 3.1%, or 5.1% on a daily, organic constant currency basis

Achieved reported operating margin of 15.1%, down 70 basis points, or 15.4% on an adjusted basis, down 40 basis points

70 40 Generated diluted EPS of $9.51 on a reported basis, up 2.5%, or $9.76 on an adjusted basis, up 5.2%

Produced $411 million in operating cash flow and returned $345 million to Grainger shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Narrowing most 2024 total Company guidance ranges, including daily, organic constant currency sales growth of 4.0% to 6.0% and adjusted diluted EPS of $38.00 to $39.50

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today reported results for the second quarter of 2024 with sales of $4.3 billion, up 3.1%, or 5.1% on a daily, organic constant currency basis, and adjusted diluted EPS of $9.76, up 5.2% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

"I'm proud of our team for providing a flawless experience and creating tangible value for our customers. Amidst the backdrop of a slow, but generally stable demand environment, we focused on what matters and produced another quarter of solid results," said D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO. "As we look to the second half of the year, I'm confident in our ability to execute well and deliver results for all stakeholders."

2024 Second Quarter Financial Summary

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q2'24 vs. Q2'23 Fav. / (Unfav.)

Reported Adjusted(1) Reported Adjusted Reported Adjusted Net Sales $4,312 $4,312 $4,182 $4,182 3.1 % 3.1 % Gross Profit $1,694 $1,694 $1,644 $1,644 3.0 % 3.0 % Operating Earnings $649 $665 $661 $661 (1.8) % 0.6 % Net Earnings Attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $470 $482 $470 $470 — % 2.6 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $9.51 $9.76 $9.28 $9.28 2.5 % 5.2 %













Gross Profit Margin 39.3 % 39.3 % 39.3 % 39.3 % 0 bps 0 bps Operating Margin 15.1 % 15.4 % 15.8 % 15.8 % (70) bps (40) bps Effective Tax Rate 22.9 % 22.9 % 24.0 % 24.0 % 110 bps 110 bps (1) Results exclude restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2024. See the supplemental information of this release

for a reconciliation of adjusted and non-GAAP financial measures.

Revenue

Sales in the quarter, on a reported and daily basis, increased 3.1% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Normalizing for the impact of foreign currency exchange and the Company's 2023 divestiture of its subsidiary, E & R Industrial Sales, Inc., sales on a daily, organic constant currency basis increased 5.1% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

In the High-Touch Solutions - N.A. segment, sales, on a reported and daily basis, were up 3.1%, or up 3.7% on a daily, organic constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Revenue growth for the segment was driven by increased volume in all geographies and included broad-based gains across most customer end markets. In the Endless Assortment segment, daily sales were up 3.3%, or 11.7% on a daily, constant currency basis, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Revenue growth for the segment was driven by core B2B customers at Zoro and strong performance across MonotaRO, most notably with Enterprise customers. This growth was partially offset by the continued decrease in non-core customers at Zoro.

Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit margin of 39.3% in the second quarter of 2024 was flat to the second quarter of 2023.

In the High-Touch Solutions - N.A. segment, 2024 second quarter gross profit margin of 41.7% was flat over the prior year quarter as various factors offset in the period. In the Endless Assortment segment, gross profit margin declined by 20 basis points from the second quarter of 2023 driven primarily by product and customer mix headwinds.

Earnings

For the second quarter of 2024, total company reported operating earnings were $649 million, down 1.8% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Reported operating margin in the quarter was 15.1%, a 70-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, which removes restructuring costs incurred in the period, operating earnings for the quarter were $665 million, up 0.6% over the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating margin was 15.4%, a 40 basis point decrease over the second quarter of 2023, driven by continued investment in demand-generating activities and distribution center network expansion.

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 were $9.51 on a reported basis, up 2.5% compared to the second quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share were $9.76, up 5.2% versus the second quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by sales growth, fewer shares outstanding and a lower tax rate.

Tax Rate

The second quarter 2024 effective tax rate was 22.9%, compared to 24.0% in the second quarter of 2023. The lower effective tax rate was primarily due to an increase in tax credits over the prior year quarter.

Cash Flow

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company generated $411 million of cash flow from operating activities, as solid net earnings were partially offset by unfavorable working capital. The Company invested $76 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow of $335 million. During the quarter, the Company returned $345 million to Grainger shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Guidance

The Company is providing the following updated total company 2024 guidance, including a narrowed earnings outlook.

Total Company(1) Previous 2024 Guidance Range (as of April 25, 2024) Updated 2024 Guidance Range (as of August 1, 2024) Net Sales $17.2 - $17.7 billion $17.0 - $17.3 billion Sales Growth 4.3% - 7.3% 3.2% - 5.2% Daily, organic constant currency sales growth 4.0% - 7.0% 4.0% - 6.0% Gross Profit Margin 39.1% - 39.4% 39.2% - 39.4% Operating Margin 15.3% - 15.8% 15.3% - 15.7% Diluted Earnings per Share $38.00 - $40.50 $38.00 - $39.50 Operating Cash Flow $1.9 - $2.1 billion $1.95 - $2.15 billion CapEx (cash basis) $0.4 - $0.5 billion $0.4 - $0.475 billion Share Buyback $0.9 - $1.1 billion $1.0 - $1.2 billion Effective Tax Rate ~24.0% ~24.0%





Segment Operating Margin



High-Touch Solutions - N.A. 17.4% - 17.9% 17.4% - 17.8% Endless Assortment 7.3% - 7.8% 7.6% - 8.0% (1) Guidance provided is on an adjusted basis. Daily, organic constant currency sales growth is adjusted for the impact of two

additional selling days in 2024 as compared to 2023, the sale of the Company's divested E & R Industrial Sales, Inc.

subsidiary completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, and changes in foreign exchange. The Company does not reconcile

forward-looking non GAAP financial measures. For further details see the supplemental information of this release.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In millions of dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales $ 4,312

$ 4,182

$ 8,547

$ 8,273 Cost of goods sold 2,618

2,538

5,185

4,995 Gross profit 1,694

1,644

3,362

3,278 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,045

983

2,044

1,937 Operating earnings 649

661

1,318

1,341 Other (income) expense:













Interest expense – net 20

24

41

48 Other – net (7)

(8)

(14)

(14) Total other expense – net 13

16

27

34 Earnings before income taxes 636

645

1,291

1,307 Income tax provision 146

155

304

309 Net earnings 490

490

987

998 Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 20

20

39

40 Net earnings attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 470

$ 470

$ 948

$ 958















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 9.54

$ 9.32

$ 19.20

$ 18.98 Diluted $ 9.51

$ 9.28

$ 19.13

$ 18.89 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 49.0

50.1

49.1

50.2 Diluted 49.2

50.3

49.3

50.4

W.W. Grainger, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)



As of

(Unaudited)



Assets June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 769

$ 660 Accounts receivable (less allowances for credit

losses of $37 and $35, respectively) 2,344

2,192 Inventories – net 2,169

2,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 239

156 Total current assets 5,521

5,274 Property, buildings and equipment – net 1,667

1,658 Goodwill 360

370 Intangibles – net 237

234 Operating lease right-of-use 396

429 Other assets 171

182 Total assets $ 8,352

$ 8,147







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities $ 505

$ 34 Trade accounts payable 1,106

954 Accrued compensation and benefits 254

327 Operating lease liability 72

71 Accrued expenses 424

397 Income taxes payable 36

48 Total current liabilities 2,397

1,831 Long-term debt 1,783

2,266 Long-term operating lease liability 352

381 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 117

104 Other non-current liabilities 116

124 Shareholders' equity 3,587

3,441 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,352

$ 8,147

W.W. Grainger, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023(1)

2024

2023(1) Cash flows from operating activities:













Net earnings $ 490

$ 490

$ 987

$ 998 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash

provided by operating activities:













Provision for credit losses 6

5

12

9 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 17

7

15

17 Depreciation and amortization 60

52

116

102 Non-cash lease expense 20

21

41

38 Stock-based compensation 23

19

34

31 Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (42)

(141)

(205)

(303) Inventories (5)

24

71

28 Prepaid expenses and other assets 43

19

(42)

93 Trade accounts payable (18)

94

184

147 Operating lease liabilities (24)

(21)

(47)

(42) Accrued liabilities 17

24

(18)

(169) Income taxes – net (169)

(130)

(62)

(28) Other non-current liabilities (7)

(13)

(14)

(17) Net cash provided by operating activities 411

450

1,072

904 Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (76)

(95)

(195)

(193) Proceeds from sale of assets —

—

1

2 Other – net 17

—

17

— Net cash used in investing activities (59)

(95)

(177)

(191) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from debt 2

—

3

6 Payments of debt —

—

(17)

(18) Proceeds from stock options exercised 1

5

10

28 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock awards (30)

(26)

(40)

(29) Purchases of treasury stock (244)

(171)

(512)

(313) Cash dividends paid (101)

(107)

(206)

(194) Other – net —

2

(1)

(1) Net cash used in financing activities (372)

(297)

(763)

(521) Exchange rate effect on cash and cash equivalents (15)

(4)

(23)

(2) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (35)

54

109

190 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 804

461

660

325 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 769

$ 515

$ 769

$ 515





(1) Certain reclassifications have been made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation of Grainger's Condensed

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. The reclassifications had no impact on previously reported results including net cash provided

by (used in) operating, investing and financing activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

The Company supplements the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with the non-GAAP financial measures as defined below. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding financial results and assessing prospects for future performance as they provide a better baseline for analyzing the ongoing performance of its business by excluding items that may not be indicative of core operating results.

Basis of presentation

The Company has a controlling ownership interest in MonotaRO, which is part of our Endless Assortment segment. MonotaRO's results are fully consolidated, reflected in U.S. GAAP, and reported one-month in arrears. Results will differ from MonotaRO's externally reported financials which follow Japanese GAAP.

Adjusted gross profit , adjusted SG&A , adjusted operating earnings , adjusted operating margin , adjusted net earnings , adjusted diluted EPS

Exclude certain non-recurring items, like restructuring charges, asset impairments, gains and losses associated with business divestitures and other non-recurring, infrequent or unusual gains and losses (together referred to as "non-GAAP adjustments"), from the Company's most directly comparable reported U.S. GAAP figures (reported gross profit, SG&A, operating earnings, net earnings and EPS).The Company believes these non-GAAP adjustments provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding financial results and assessing prospects for future performance as they provide a better baseline for analyzing the ongoing performance of its business by excluding items that may not be indicative of core operating results.

Free cash flow (FCF)

Calculated using total cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company believes the presentation of FCF allows investors to evaluate the capacity of the Company's operations to generate free cash flow.

Daily sales

Refers to sales for the period divided by the number of U.S. selling days for the period.

Daily, constant currency sales

Refers to daily sales adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Daily, organic constant currency sales

Refers to daily sales excluding the sales of certain divested businesses in the comparable prior year period and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Foreign currency exchange

Calculated by dividing current period local currency daily sales by current period average exchange rate and subtracting the current period local currency daily sales divided by the prior period average exchange rate.

U.S. selling days:

2023: Q1-64, Q2-64, Q3-63, Q4-63, FY-254

2024: Q1-64, Q2-64, Q3-64, Q4-64, FY-256

2025: Q1-63, Q2-64, Q3-64, Q4-64, FY-255

As non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies' non-GAAP measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. This press release also includes certain non-GAAP forward-looking information. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of future restructurings, asset impairments, and other charges. Neither of these forward-looking measures, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures is not provided.

The reconciliations provided below reconciles GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures used in this release: daily sales; daily, organic constant currency sales; free cash flow; adjusted operating margin; and adjustments reflected in the consolidated statements of earnings.

Sales growth for the three months ended June 30, 2024

(percent change compared to prior year period)

(unaudited)



Q2 2024

Total Company High-Touch Solutions - N.A. Endless Assortment Reported sales 3.1 % 3.1 % 3.3 % Day impact — % — % — % Daily sales(1) 3.1 % 3.1 % 3.3 % Business divestiture(2) 0.5 % 0.6 % — % Foreign currency exchange(3) 1.5 % — % 8.4 % Daily, organic constant currency

sales 5.1 % 3.7 % 11.7 %





(1) Based on U.S. selling days, there were 64 selling days in Q2 2024 and Q2 2023. (2) Reflects the divestiture of Grainger's subsidiary, E & R Industrial Sales, Inc., completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. (3) Excludes the impact of year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Free cash flow (FCF) for the three months ended June 30, 2024

(in millions of dollars)

(unaudited)



Q2 2024 Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 411 Capital expenditures (76) Free cash flow $ 335

Income statement adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in millions of dollars)

(unaudited)



Q2 2024

Reported

Adjusted(2)

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustment(1)

Adjusted

% of Net sales

Y/Y Earnings reconciliation:



















































SG&A $ (1,045)

$ 16

$ (1,029)

24.2 %

23.9 %

6.3 %

4.7 % Operating earnings 649

16

665

15.1

15.4

(1.8)

0.6 Other expense — net (13)

—

(13)

0.3

0.3

(18.8)

(18.8) Income tax provision(3) (146)

(4)

(150)

3.4

3.4

(5.8)

(3.2) Net earnings 490

12

502

11.4

11.7

—

2.4 Noncontrolling

interest(4) (20)

—

(20)

0.5

0.5

—

— Net earnings attributable

to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 470

$ 12

$ 482

10.9 %

11.2 %

— %

2.6 %



























Diluted earnings per

share: $ 9.51

0.25

$ 9.76









2.5 %

5.2 %



Q2 2023

Reported

Adjusted(2)

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustment(1)

Adjusted

% of Net sales

Y/Y Earnings reconciliation:



















































SG&A $ (983)

$ —

$ (983)

23.5 %

23.5 %

8.4 %

8.4 % Operating earnings 661

—

661

15.8

15.8

23.5

23.5 Other expense — net (16)

—

(16)

0.4

0.4

(5.1)

(5.1) Income tax provision(3) (155)

—

(155)

3.7

3.7

20.1

20.1 Net earnings 490

—

490

11.7

11.7

25.9

25.9 Noncontrolling

interest(4) (20)

—

(20)

0.5

0.5

12.1

12.1 Net earnings attributable

to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 470

$ —

$ 470

11.2 %

11.2 %

26.5 %

26.5 %



























Diluted earnings per

share: $ 9.28

—

$ 9.28









29.1 %

29.1 %





(1) Reflects restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2024 of $15M and $1M in Grainger's HTS-N.A. segment and Other businesses,

respectively. There were no non-GAAP adjustments for the second quarter of 2023. (2) Calculated on the basis of reported net sales for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023. (3) Reflects a tax benefit related to the restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2024. The Company's reported and adjusted effective tax rates

were 22.9% and 24.0% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) The Company has a controlling ownership interest in MonotaRO, with the residual representing noncontrolling interest.

