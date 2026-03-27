GRAINGER SHOW BRINGS TOGETHER MORE THAN 10,000 MRO LEADERS TO HELP CUSTOMERS SOLVE OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES AND EMBRACE INNOVATIONS SHAPING INDUSTRY'S FUTURE

At the Grainger Show, customers participated in three days of seminars and roundtable discussions designed to help them reduce downtime, gain better control of indirect inventory and strengthen workplace safety – challenges that directly impact productivity and cost in day-to-day operations. Attendees also had opportunities to network with industry peers, connect directly with suppliers and explore hands-on demonstrations showcasing cutting-edge innovations for operations, inventory, procurement and safety.

"The Grainger Show is designed to spark new ideas, showcase our solutions and equip customers with practical strategies they can put to work right away to run safer, more resilient operations," said Paige Robbins, Senior Vice President and President of the Grainger Business Unit. "Whether it's strengthening supply chains, ensuring workforce readiness or leveraging smarter tools and AI-driven insights, our focus is simple: helping customers stay ahead of today's challenges and what's next by being a partner they can count on."

During the event, Grainger also announced the recipients of its "Partners in Performance" awards, which is a distinction reserved for top-performing suppliers that consistently demonstrate excellence across operations, commercial performance, product content and partnership. Klein Tools received top honors as "Supplier of the Year," while newcomer Essity was named "New Supplier of the Year."

These partners play a critical role in helping Grainger deliver reliable products, fast fulfillment, and consistent service so customers can count on having what they need when they need it.

The 2026 Partners in Performance award recipients include:

Overall Supplier of the Year: Klein Tools

Klein Tools New Supplier of the Year: Essity

Essity Sustainability Supplier: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Excellence in Partnership (Individual): Teresa Wu, 3M

Teresa Wu, 3M Sourcing Partner: Husky Rack & Wire

Husky Rack & Wire Contact of the Year (Individual): Brandon Sonich, Elkay Inc.

Brandon Sonich, Elkay Inc. Carrier/Transportation Partners: Southeastern Freight Lines; Continental Courier Inc.

Southeastern Freight Lines; Continental Courier Inc. Direct Suppliers: MCR Safety Group; Interplast; 3M; Mechanix Wear; Klever; Nu-Calgon; Knipex Tools; Vikan; Fein Power Tools; Ghent; Agsco Corporation; Zipwall; The Jel Sert Company

MCR Safety Group; Interplast; 3M; Mechanix Wear; Klever; Nu-Calgon; Knipex Tools; Vikan; Fein Power Tools; Ghent; Agsco Corporation; Zipwall; The Jel Sert Company Indirect Suppliers: WTW; Quad Graphics

"Fewer than one percent of our more than 5,000 suppliers are selected annually for this distinction," said Barry Greenhouse, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Supplier Management at Grainger. "These partners exemplify the innovation, reliability and customer-focused approach that define our most valued relationships, allowing us both to grow together. Their commitment to quality and continuous improvement has directly contributed to our ability to deliver the products and services our customers rely upon every day."

The Partners in Performance program underscores Grainger's commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships that drive innovation and value throughout the MRO industry. By celebrating suppliers who go above and beyond to support customer success, Grainger reinforces its purpose to keep the world working.

From its world-class supply chain to on-the-ground expertise, Grainger continues to invest in the capabilities that help customers solve any MRO challenge with confidence.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America and Japan. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.6 million customers worldwide with maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and value-added solutions delivered through innovative technology and deep customer expertise. Known for its commitment to service and purpose-driven culture, the Company reported 2025 revenue of $17.9 billion. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.