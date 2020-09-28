Grainger Teams Up with the Chicago Cubs on a Safe and Successful Season at Wrigley Field During the COVID-19 Pandemic

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grainger, the Official MRO Distributor and Services Partner of the Cubs and Wrigley Field, helped to quickly reconfigure Wrigley Field for Summer Camp and the 2020 60-game regular season, so it could be used every day for practice and games in accordance with health and safety guidelines.

Grainger helped the Cubs conduct virtual safety assessments; procure personal protective equipment, sanitization products, and social distancing materials; and enact measures to help keep employees and customers safe at other areas of the Wrigleyville campus, including the front office, Hotel Zachary and offshoot warehouses.

"As a fellow hometown brand, Grainger is honored to work with the Chicago Cubs and help them solve the unique challenges they faced during these unprecedented times. We are proud to play a key role in helping to keep Wrigley running, the players and crew safe and baseball on the field throughout the season," said Paige Robbins, Grainger Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising, Marketing, Digital and Strategy Officer. "Whether it's through our broad line of products, our inventory management solutions or our safety services, this work is a prime example of how we continuously find new ways to add value for our customers."

Throughout natural disasters and other emergencies, Grainger is recognized an "essential business" that provides hardware, safety, personal protection equipment and other MRO products to customers—including government agencies, hospitals, ﬁrst responders, food producers, utilities, pharmaceutical manufacturers and those that work in critical infrastructure sectors.

As the Cubs prepare for next season, Grainger will continue to provide solutions and services to the Cubs to help keep its facilities safe for its employees, players and, at some point in the future, fans.

"Grainger is a great business partner and supplier to the Chicago Cubs, helping us maintain a world-class sports and entertainment facility here in Chicago," said Cubs Vice President of Operations Patrick Meenan. "Not only do they provide high-quality products in an effective and efficient manner, they differentiate themselves through their value-added consulting services that help us improve our internal processes and procedures."

To learn more about how Grainger supports the Cubs and Wrigley Field, visit https://www.grainger.com/content/cubs.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2019 sales of $11.5 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

