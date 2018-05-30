Grainger's Head Of Communications And Investor Relations To Retire

Brown began her very successful Grainger career in 2000, as Vice President, Internet Business Analysis and Supplier Management, for Grainger.com. This led to a variety of other leadership roles in Finance and Marketing. During the last eight years, Brown has led Communications and Investor Relations. In this role, she served on Grainger's Executive Leadership Team, helping to guide company strategy, and led efforts to communicate key strategic initiatives to stakeholders internally and externally, including, analysts, investors and community partners.

"It has been a pleasure working with Laura throughout my career at Grainger," said DG Macpherson, Chairman and CEO. "She provides unique perspective and important counsel, which comes from her diverse background in finance, marketing, communications and investor relations. She has played an instrumental role in helping guide Grainger's evolution, as customer buying habits have changed. Laura has been a great ambassador for Grainger, and a wonderful leader and mentor. She will be missed."

"My more than 18 years at Grainger have been very rewarding," said Brown. "I have so many fond memories and friendships that have developed over the years. Leading the Communications and Investor Relations function has been the highlight of my entire career. I look forward to the next chapter of my life, which will include spending more time with family and friends, and serving on boards."

With Brown's retirement, Grainger will transition its Investor Relations and Communications functions. Investor Relations will be led by Irene Holman, who will report to Tom Okray, Senior Vice President and CFO. Communications will be led by Michele Mazur, who will report to the company's Senior Vice President of Human Resources, a role the company is actively seeking to fill.

