Grainger's Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights

CHICAGO, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW) held its annual shareholder meeting in Lake Forest, Ill., today. Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson provided an update on the state of the business and offered a recap of 2017 full year and 2018 first quarter performance. A copy of the speech is available at www.grainger.com/investor.
Shareholders elected the following 11 directors:
|
Rodney C. Adkins
|
Beatriz R. Perez
|
Brian P. Anderson
|
Michael J. Roberts
|
V. Ann Hailey
|
E. Scott Santi
|
Stuart L. Levenick
|
James D. Slavik
|
D.G. Macpherson
|
Lucas E. Watson
|
Neil S. Novich
In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditor for the year 2018. Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory resolution on executive compensation.
About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2017 sales of $10.4 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graingers-shareholders-elect-11-directors-and-other-meeting-highlights-300636428.html
SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.
Share this article