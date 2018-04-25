Grainger's Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights



Rodney C. Adkins Beatriz R. Perez

Brian P. Anderson Michael J. Roberts

V. Ann Hailey E. Scott Santi

Stuart L. Levenick James D. Slavik

D.G. Macpherson Lucas E. Watson

Neil S. Novich



In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditor for the year 2018. Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory resolution on executive compensation.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2017 sales of $10.4 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graingers-shareholders-elect-11-directors-and-other-meeting-highlights-300636428.html

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.grainger.com

