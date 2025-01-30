Grains of Truth 2024 - Global Insights on Healthy and Sustainable Food Systems

Unlocking the Potential of Plant-Based Diets: Overcoming Barriers of Cost and Taste

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grains of Truth 2024 report, released today by EAT and GlobeScan, reveals a mixed picture of progress towards a plant-based future. While 68% of people globally express a desire to eat more plant-based foods, only 20% do so regularly, down from 23% in 2023. This disparity underscores the need to address persistent barriers such as food affordability, flavor, and accessibility to accelerate the shift towards healthy and sustainable diets that support people and planet.

The report, based on insights from over 30,000 consumers across 31 markets, reveals that economic pressures, particularly rising food costs, are major obstacles. Price is the biggest hurdle, cited by 42% of respondents, while 35% are deterred by flavor. This is particularly true in North America and Europe, where affordability is a critical barrier. In the Asia-Pacific region, concerns about nutritional adequacy are prominent.

Generational divides are also evident. Millennials, especially those with children, show the most enthusiasm for plant-based diets, yet affordability and convenience remain challenges. Baby boomers prioritize healthy eating but are often hesitant due to concerns about taste and texture.

Despite these challenges, the report underscores the potential of plant-based diets to contribute to sustainability and health goals. 69% of respondents believe reducing meat consumption benefits the world, with health as the primary driver. However, financial considerations now outweigh animal welfare as a motivator for dietary change, reflecting the economic pressures faced by consumers.

Dr. Gunhild Stordalen, EAT Co-founder and Executive Chair, emphasized the need for bold action. "This report underscores the urgency of action. We need a food system where plant-based diets are not just a choice, but an accessible and appealing reality for everyone."

Chris Coulter, GlobeScan CEO, added, "This is a crucial moment in our global dietary shift. Consumers are ready for change, but barriers like price, convenience, flavor, and trust remain. By uniting governments, food producers, and consumers, we can overcome these challenges."

The report shows the potential for dietary change but stresses the need for action. This includes subsidies, product innovation to improve plant-based foods, and public education. With the right steps, we can create a healthy, sustainable and equitable food system.

