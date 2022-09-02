Graitec Group, Applied Software Welcome Scott McMaster as EVP

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graitec, global BIM and modeling experts dedicated to empowering construction and manufacturing professionals to digitize and industrialize their processes, is excited to announce that Scott McMaster is joining as Executive Vice-President, North America. In addition, he will serve as a member of the corporate Graitec Group Executive Committee.

Graitec is pleased to welcome Scott McMaster, Executive Vice President, North America

Formerly Managing Director with NTT Cloud Communications Americas, McMaster brings a dynamic and results-oriented leadership approach to the newly expanded Graitec Group in North America. As an international executive with over 20 years of experience leading and developing teams in the B2B sector, McMaster will help build on the strengths of Applied Software and Graitec, to devise strategic capabilities and high-performance teams to drive better business outcomes for our clients.

Manuel Liedot, Graitec CEO, said, "Graitec is a leader in helping customers across the construction and manufacturing value chain transform their business, from innovation to digitalization to industrialization. Scott will guide our efforts in North America to be the 'feet on the street', providing value and helping customers' overcome business challenges and transform how they operate."

"As partners with our Graitec customers, we bring additional value to their business journey," McMaster said August 24 during the Graitec/Applied Software ONE Event in Atlanta, GA. "The depth of software and service solutions offered with the combined portfolio of Graitec and Applied Software establishes value that will transform our customers' journey. I am excited to be part of this truly exceptional team to help expand the future growth of Graitec and help build a sustainable tomorrow."

On April 13, 2022, Applied Software became the newest member of the worldwide Graitec Group, which serves customers from offices in 14 countries and in 9 languages.

About Applied Software/Graitec Group

Applied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for AEC, MEP, fabrication, and manufacturing companies, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied, now part of the worldwide Graitec Group, has been helping clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982. For more information visit www.asti.com.

For more information: Todd Weyandt

[email protected]

404.534.1843

SOURCE Applied Software