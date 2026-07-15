GRAL Shareholder Alert: Grail, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Whether the NHS-Galleri Trial's Three-Year Design Could Deliver Its Primary Endpoint of Reduced Late-Stage Cancers

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Grail securities between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

GRAL shares collapsed from $101.53 to $50.21 on February 20, 2026, a single-day loss of $51.32 per share (50.55%), after the company disclosed that its NHS-Galleri trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint. Investors have until August 4, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a Multi-Cancer Detection Trial Is Designed to Prove Clinical Utility

A blood-based cancer screening test cannot secure regulatory approval or large-scale adoption on detection metrics alone. It must demonstrate clinical utility: proof that screening actually shifts cancer diagnoses from late stages to early stages, when treatment is more effective. The NHS-Galleri trial enrolled approximately 140,000 participants across three annual screening rounds plus follow-up, with the explicit goal of showing a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancer diagnoses in the screened group versus a control arm.

The filing states that management repeatedly promoted this three-year design as sufficient to deliver on the primary endpoint, while the screening duration was allegedly insufficient to demonstrate whether that endpoint was achievable.

Alleged NHS-Galleri Trial Design Shortfall by the Numbers

The action claims the following trial design and execution failures:

The three-year follow-up period was allegedly too short to allow a meaningful comparison between screened and control arms for late-stage cancer reduction

too short to allow a meaningful comparison between screened and control arms for late-stage cancer reduction The first screening round detected prevalent (already-existing) late-stage cancers, which the complaint contends management knew would inflate early metrics without proving long-term stage-shifting

Defendants withheld detailed data from the first screening round, allegedly preventing investors from evaluating known adverse trendlines

preventing investors from evaluating known adverse trendlines Management promoted a PPV substantially higher than the 43% observed in the Pathfinder study without disclosing that PPV alone could not predict whether the primary endpoint was achievable

The 140,000-participant trial was described as statistically powered to deliver a significant result, yet the complaint alleges the trial duration undermined that powering

the trial duration undermined that powering Final results revealed no statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction, with the company attributing the failure to needing "a longer follow-up time"

The "Longer Follow-Up" Admission and What It Reveals

As set forth in the complaint, when Grail finally disclosed on February 19, 2026 that the primary endpoint was not met, management attributed the shortfall in part to "probably need[ing] a longer follow-up time to be able to [compare the study arms] adequately." The lawsuit contends this admission contradicts months of representations that the trial's three-year design was specifically calibrated to deliver a statistically significant result.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the fundamental design adequacy of the NHS-Galleri trial and whether the three-year screening window could realistically deliver the clinical utility endpoint that anchored the company's valuation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start your claim now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GRAL Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the GRAL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GRAL stock or securities between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did GRAL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 50.55%, a decline of $51.32 per share, after the company disclosed that the NHS-Galleri trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GRAL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my GRAL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP