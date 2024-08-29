GRAMMY-Award Winning Artist Zedd Debuts New Music on Roblox in Partnership with Interscope Records, Universal Music Group, and Supersocial

Zedd will engage fans through a branded takeover of Beat Galaxy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interscope Records signed GRAMMY-Award winning multi-platinum artist/producer Zedd is set to join Roblox for the first time with a takeover of Beat Galaxy, an interactive music hub on Roblox , the global immersive platform for connection and communication. Built by Supersocial in partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG), Beat Galaxy reimagines music discovery and fan engagement for the digital age.

Set in a fully custom track runner and environment inspired by the stained glass artwork of upcoming album "Telos," players can immerse themselves in gameplay while listening to Zedd's album single, "Lucky." For ten days, players can collect shards of glass reflecting the album's artwork, which can be redeemed for limited UGC items and an exclusive emote called the "Zabb." Zedd's virtual world offers fans the option to pre-save "Telos" on Spotify to unlock additional game perks, which prompts players to listen once the full album is released on August 30th.

"I've met a lot of my best friends through gaming. Music can also be a huge part of the gaming experience, and music discovery is evolving with new platforms like Roblox. Beat Galaxy is just the beginning of this innovation," said Zedd. "I'm grateful to be a part of Roblox, where fans can come together, play, and engage with one another virtually based on a shared love of music and gaming."

"Zedd's Beat Galaxy activation will be the first time a UMG-signed artist leverages Spotify's pre-save feature in the Roblox platform, paving a path for other major artists to further drive music discovery through virtual worlds and gamified experiences," said Alvaro Velilla, Senior Vice President, New Business at UMG. "This initiative will unite Zedd superfans and offer them an exclusive first as a token of appreciation for their unwavering support of Zedd, electronic music and the Roblox community."

Since launching in December of 2023, Beat Galaxy has become a landmark experience across genres, allowing artists to leverage their IP in new and innovative ways. Supersocial, the developer of Beat Galaxy, worked directly with UMG's family of labels to bring artists including The Rolling Stones, YUNGBLUD, and Mae Stephens to life in a virtual setting, which have collectively garnered over 84 million impressions from immersive ads on Roblox and 500,000 unique visitors.

"The Supersocial team is thrilled by the initial success of Beat Galaxy. We built the virtual space to bridge the gap between the Roblox community and music fans worldwide," said Yon Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO of Supersocial. "Since launching in late 2023, we've welcomed fans across genres and are excited to feature Zedd as the first electronic music artist taking over Beat Galaxy. We will continue to leverage Beat Galaxy to create new experiences that promote music discovery, community, and self-expression."

Zedd's virtual experience in Beat Galaxy is now available on Roblox. To immerse yourself please visit Beat Galaxy .

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com .

About Interscope Geffen A&M:

Combining the legacies of three of the most influential record labels in modern music history, Interscope Geffen A&M embarked on a new tradition of musical achievement with its unification on January 1, 1999. Headed by Chairman and CEO John Janick, Interscope Geffen A&M is a major force in global music, developing chart-topping artists across a wide range of musical genres including rock, rap, pop and alternative. Interscope Geffen A&M is part of Universal Music Group, the world's largest music company. www.interscope.com

About Supersocial

Supersocial stands at the forefront of the 3D Internet revolution, specializing in creating boundary-pushing virtual worlds with games and experiences that feel authentic and meaningful to metaverse natives, with an initial focus on Roblox. Renowned for its iconic visuals and unparalleled user experience, Supersocial is the premier studio partner to the world's leading brands, redefining the intersection of entertainment, community, and commerce. For more information, please visit www.supersocialinc.com .

About Beat Galaxy

As part of the experience's pioneering approach to music in the metaverse, Beat Galaxy empowers artists to connect with fans like never before in new, virtual-native ways, creating a truly organic approach to immersive discovery.

Users are empowered to do more than play the rhythm—in Beat Galaxy, players literally ride the rhythm down stunning high-fidelity tracks inspired by the music around them. Track themes come in a variety of popular aesthetics, from flaming rock-inspired firescapes to classic 90s vaporwave highways. The experience further innovates on social expression by empowering players to choose whichever aesthetic they want, no matter what genre of music is chosen.

Beat Galaxy's integrated track runner features fun, competitive play that gamifies the music as users listen. Users race down the track together as the song plays, hitting notes in time with the tune while simultaneously avoiding obstacles. As users complete tracks, they'll receive a score on the leaderboard, gain ranks of Fame, and earn access to exclusive rewards including new tracks, titles, and cosmetics.

Each playable song in Beat Galaxy is created using cutting-edge beat mapping technology, ensuring the transition from music to movement is completely seamless. This experience-centric approach extends to device-specific controls, supporting gameplay on multiple devices including iOS, Android, PC, Meta Quest VR, and more.

Visit Beat Galaxy on Roblox and discover new artists and music as you've never experienced them before!

About Zedd:

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with "Clarity" after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on "Clarity" (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY® "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, "Stay The Night" (which racked up more than 1.3 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single "Stay" which has amassed over 6.3 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY® Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit "The Middle," which earned Zedd is second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 4.7 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY® nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance."

Over the course of his legendary career, Zedd has performed sold-out headlining sets across the world at festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, Summer Sonic Japan, Outside Lands, ULTRA and many more. In 2018 he created his own festival, the famed Zedd in the Park, which has sold out every year since its inception ('18, '19, '22) and is now back for theevent's fourth edition, the first two-day incarnation of the event.

Zedd's impressive discography has made an impact across all areas of entertainment, including sports, and film / TV, with a major highlight in 2022 when he opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions. Since then, he's gone on to perform at NBA All-Star Weekend, NCAA Men's Final Four, Formula 1 Miami & Austin ('22), Las Vegas ('23), Bahrain, and 2022's NFL Super Bowl LVI. That same year, he was the official performer for The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and made his scripted acting debut in Muppets Mayhem on Disney+. Now, Zedd has sold over 5M+ headlining tickets globally, and racked up over 31.6B streams across all platforms, truly proving himself to be one of the most timeless artists of his generation

