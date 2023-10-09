Grammy Award-Winning Producer, Songwriter and Artist Kirk Franklin Hosts Free, Pop-Up Live Performance at New Birth, October 9th

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will host a free performance featuring Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Kirk Franklin on Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at New Birth, located at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The pop-up performance comes on the heels of the release of "Father's Day," Franklin's critically acclaimed studio album.

"We are beyond thrilled to host this special pop-up performance and listening experience featuring one of the most internationally acclaimed and revolutionary artists of our time," said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. "Kirk's unique ability to transcend generations, race, culture and music genres speaks to his undeniable gifts in music and ministry. We are blessed to have him at New Birth for this enlightening, uplighting and life-changing experience."

What: Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Kirk Franklin hosts a free performance following the release of his highly-anticipated album "Father's Day". Date: Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; event begins at 7:30 p.m. Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest

