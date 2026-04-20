GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING ARTIST MÝA VISITS CAPITOL HILL IN SUPPORT OF THE AMERICAN MUSIC FAIRNESS ACT

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and cultural icon Mýa, joined SoundExchange executives to meet with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (April 14) to champion the American Music Fairness Act, bipartisan legislation that ensures artists are compensated when their sound recordings are played on AM/FM radio, while also providing protections for small, local, college, and noncommercial stations.

Mýa, met with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (April 14) to champion the American Music Fairness Act. Mýa, met with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (April 14) to champion the American Music Fairness Act.

"Radio has long played an important role in connecting artists with audiences and communities," said Mýa. "I'm proud to support the American Music Fairness Act because it reflects a balanced approach — one that recognizes the value of music, supports fair pay for artists, and respects the important role local broadcasters continue to play across the country."

Along with a multi-platinum catalog that includes "Lady Marmalade," "Case of the Ex," "Ghetto Supastar," Mýa has a current Adult R&B Airplay Top 20 single in "ASAP," which will appear on the upcoming May 15 release of her 10th studio album, Retrospect. She visited Capitol Hill to underscore why the American Music Fairness Act matters to so many artists across genres and generations: while songwriters and publishers are compensated when music is played on AM/FM radio, featured artists and sound recording copyright owners are not currently paid for terrestrial radio airplay under U.S. law. The bipartisan legislation creates a more balanced framework by ensuring artists are compensated for the use of their recordings, while also preserving protections for small and local broadcasters.

The American Music Fairness Act has drawn support from artists, creators, and industry organizations advocating for a modern framework that reflects the value of recorded music across platforms. More than 300 major recording artists have supported the effort, which continues to gain momentum as lawmakers consider the future of fair pay for music creators.

Mýa's visit to Capitol Hill comes during an active new chapter in her career. In addition to the upcoming release of Retrospect (Planet 9/Virgin Music Group) her first studio album since 2018, she is also celebrating the 25th anniversaries of both Fear of Flying and "Lady Marmalade" in collaboration with UMe/Interscope. In 2026, Mýa released "ASAP," the lead single from Retrospect, followed by a music video on Valentine's Day and an official remix featuring 21 Savage. The release marked the start of a new era that blends classic soul and funk influences with the confidence and emotional clarity that have long defined her artistry. "ASAP," is currently a Top 20 record at Adult Urban R&B Airplay, and this summer she will join The Pussycat Dolls and Lil' Kim on tour.

A Grammy Award-winning artist and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actress for her role in the Academy Award-winning film Chicago, Mýa remains one of entertainment's most enduring and versatile talents. Recognized by Billboard as one of the Top Female Artists of the 21st Century, she continues to evolve as a singer, songwriter, producer, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist and live performer.

About Mýa

Mýa is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, actress, dancer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning performer whose career has spanned more than 25 years. Recognized by Billboard as one of the Top Female Artists of the 21st Century, she has built a genre-spanning global legacy defined by artistry, innovation, live performance, philanthropy, advocacy, and entrepreneurship across music, film, television, and culture. Through her independent label, Planet 9, Mýa continues to expand her creative and business footprint while collaborating across industries and platforms on current releases, catalog campaigns, touring, and new ventures. Follow Mýa on social media at @myaplanet9 and visit www.myamya.com .

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the largest global neighboring rights organization in the world, redefining how creators in the music industry get paid. By turning data into fast, accurate revenue for artists and rights owners, we have collected and distributed more than $13 billion in digital performance royalties to date on behalf of more than 800,000 music creators. As the sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange seamlessly collects and distributes digital performance royalties from platforms like Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and thousands more, as well as all available international performance royalties through a strong global partnership network. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange