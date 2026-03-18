THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS EARN SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME HONOR

Rock band's breakup anthem 'Gives You Hell' is among all-time top-streamed tracks

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock band The All-American Rejects has earned a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award, the company announced today. The honor recognizes the Stillwater, Oklahoma-hailing group's breakup anthem "Gives You Hell" as one of the most streamed tracks in the organization's 20-plus year history of administering digital performance royalties.

The All-American Rejects – (l-r) Tyson Ritter, Nick Wheeler, Mike Kennerty, and Chris Gaylor – receive the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas. (Photo credit: SoundExchange)

Released in 2008, "Gives You Hell," appeared on the band's third album, When the World Comes Down. The enduring track peaked at No. 4 on The Billboard Hot 100, spending 14 weeks in the chart's top 10, and in 2024 was certified nine times Platinum by the RIAA.

"Without a doubt, 'Gives You Hell' is an unapologetic, instantly recognizable anthem that continues to resonate with listeners years after its release," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "The All‑American Rejects tapped into the raw emotions of relationships and made a cultural statement that audiences turn to again and again, making it one of the most enduring and streamed recordings in our history. We're proud to honor the band and celebrate the lasting impact of this remarkable track."

"We're incredibly grateful to SoundExchange for this honor," said Tyson Ritter of The All‑American Rejects. "It means a lot to know that a song we wrote from such an honest place continues to connect with listeners, and we're thankful for SoundExchange's advocacy for artists and its commitment to making sure creators are fairly compensated as the music lives on."

The All-American Rejects have been SoundExchange members since 2003. The band entrusts SoundExchange to collect worldwide neighboring rights royalties on their behalf through more than 90 agreements SoundExchange has with international counterpart organizations, covering 91% of the available global neighboring rights market.

The All-American Rejects are on the road in advance of the release of Sandbox, their first new full-length album since 2012's Kids in the Street, which is due out in May. After a few U.S. shows, the band has scheduled a European tour for June and has a handful of North American dates on the books through a September Vans Warped Tour appearance in Mexico City.

About The All-American Rejects

Formed in 1999 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, The All-American Rejects quickly became one of the most iconic rock bands of the 2000s. Led by Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler, the band debuted in 2002, featuring their hit "Swing, Swing." Their 2005 album Move Along cemented their place in rock with chart-toppers like "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight." In 2008, "Gives You Hell" became a global hit and a Billboard No. 1 in 2009. The band continued pushing creative boundaries on Kids in the Street in 2012. Throughout the years, The Rejects have continued evolving, taking their sound in new directions while staying true to the emotional core that's always defined their music. On May 15, 2026, the band will release their first album in over a decade, titled Sandbox. Their latest singles, "Easy Come, Easy Go" and "Get This," have proven their undying commitment to writing songs that resonate with fans and prove that their relevance and connection with fans are only getting stronger with time. After celebrating their 20th anniversary, they went on a nostalgic "House Party" Tour and opened for the Jonas Brothers on their "Greetings From Your Hometown" tour.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the largest global neighboring rights organization in the world, redefining how creators in the music industry get paid. By turning data into fast, accurate revenue for artists and rights owners, we have collected and distributed more than $13 billion in digital performance royalties to date on behalf of more than 800,000 music creators. As the sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange seamlessly collects and distributes digital performance royalties from platforms like Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and thousands more, as well as all available international performance royalties through a strong global partnership network. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange