Grammy-Nominated, Multi-Platinum Selling Band Incubus Announce 20th Anniversary Tour For Acclaimed Make Yourself Album

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will begin on Friday, September 13 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO and will travel across cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and others before concluding Saturday, December 7 at the House of Blues Myrtle Beach. Please see below for full tour itinerary.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 10 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Incubus fan presales will begin tomorrow, May 7 at 10am local time. Incubus will also offer VIP upgrade packages for each show with options that include a backstage tour, on stage photo opportunity, invitation to the Incubus pre-show jam session, and access to watch the entire show from the side of the stage. For the first time, top tier VIP tickets will include access to MIXhalo www.mixhalo.com, a breakthrough audio enhancement that enables fans to hear what the band hears onstage. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information.

The tour announcement will be celebrated with a launch event at the Troubadour on Wednesday, May 8. The band will also launch a pop up merch shop featuring new custom merch items Monday through Wednesday this week at Brooklyn Projects at 7427 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles.

"We are so looking forward to this Fall tour. Make Yourself was such a pivotal moment in our band and we are beyond excited to reintroduce this album to our audience while also showcasing the many musical roads it ultimately led us down. See you soon!" said Brandon Boyd.

Incubus – Brandon Boyd (Vocal), Mike Einziger (Guitar), Jose Pasillas II (Drums), Chris Kilmore (Keyboard/DJ) and Ben Kenney (Bass) – have sold over 23 million albums landing four Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and one #1 album. The band saw global success across eight studio albums having achieved RIAA gold, platinum and multi-platinum success along with four singles hitting #1 on the Billboard Alternative Song chart, including "Drive", "Megalomaniac", "Anna Molly" and "Love Hurts". For more information on Incubus visit: http://www.incubushq.com/.

The band has cemented its legacy in not just music but in giving back with their nonprofit, The Make Yourself Foundation. The foundation was started in 2003 by the band, and serves as a vehicle for its members to support causes they care about. With the help of fans around the world, the nonprofit raises money and awareness for nonprofits of various categories, and create opportunities to give back to the audience for giving back to the world. Since its inception, MYF has raised several million dollars and awarded grant funding to over 60 nonprofit organizations.

Incubus – 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond 2019 Fall Tour

Fri, September 13 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium* Sun, September 15 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex* Tues, September 17 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater* Wed, September 18 Bonner, MT Kettlehouse Amphitheater* Fri, September 20 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium* Tues, September 24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic* Thurs, September 26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl* Sat, September 28 Dana Point, CA Ohana Music and Arts Festival Doheny State Beach* Thurs, October 3 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall+ Sat, October 5 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia+ Tues, October 8 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre + Fri, October 11 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort+ Sat, October 12 Washington, DC Warner Theatre+ Tues, October 15 Toronto, ON Sony Centre for the Performing Arts+ Wed, October 16 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit+ Fri, October 18 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom+ Mon, October 21 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater+ Thurs, October 24 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre+ Sat, October 26 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre+ Fri, November 8 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Hall^ Sat, November 9 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre^ Mon, November 11 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre^ Tues, November 12 Madison, WI The Sylvee^ Thurs, November 14 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre^ Fri, November 15 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace^ Sat, November 16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre^ Mon, November 18 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion^ Tues, November 19 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater^ Fri, November 22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^ Sun, November 24 Houston, TX Revention Music Center^ Tues, November 26 New Orleans, LA Fillmore New Orleans^ Wed, November 27 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium^ Fri, November 29 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts^ Sat, November 30 St. Petersburg, FL The Mahaffey Theater^ Sun, December 1 West Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center^ Tues, December 3 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy^ Thurs, December 5 Raleigh, NC The Ritz^ Fri, December 6 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte^ Sat, December 7 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues Myrtle Beach^

*with Dub Trio

+with Wild Belle

^with Le Butcherettes

Instagram @incubusofficial

Twitter @IncubusBand

Facebook: facebook.com/incubus

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.livenation.com

