Grammy® Winner and Business Entrepreneur Pitbull Invests in New Connected Fitness Equipment CLMBR

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLMBR , a leader in connected fitness technology, today announced Grammy® Winner, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Pitbull has joined the CLMBR investment team to support the commercial launch of the company's two flagship products: CLMBR Connected and CLMBR Pure . As a part of the collaboration, CLMBR and Pitbull will donate a CLMBR Connected machine along with full, unlimited access to the on-demand, instructor-led fitness content to every Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM!) public charter school throughout the country.

"It's an honor to be involved with a great group of investors at CLMBR, as we've all climbed our way to the top," says Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). "What caught my eye about CLMBR is its unique workout, it reminds me of performing on stage. I know people are going to enjoy this new way of working out at home."

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. The patent-pending design has a high-quality build, minimal level of required maintenance, and features an integrated audio system that can fill an entire room with sound, enhancing excitement for the user. It also offers a state-of-the-art companion app to display key metrics, including vertical feet climbed and workout targets reached.

SLAM! is a network of tuition-free public charter K-12 schools serving students who seek careers in the Sports Leadership and Management industries. Pitbull helped start SLAM in 2013 in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, where he grew up. Today, SLAM! operates in eleven different cities throughout the country and has a 100 percent graduation rate.

"We are thrilled to have Armando join our team to help launch CLMBR in the market and bring an exciting fitness modality to consumers," added Avrum Elmakis, founder and CEO of CLMBR. "CLMBR is committed to democratizing fitness and I'm honored to work with Armando to provide CLMBR Connected to SLAM! Charter Schools around the country to provide kids access to on-demand connected fitness to start their wellness journey. With so many schools around the country lacking proper physical education courses to remain fit, it was a no-brainer for us to work with Pitbull to help SLAM!."

Pitbull joins the CLMBR investment team alongside Jay-Z, Novak Djokovic, venture capital and private equity firm KBW-Ventures, exercise physiologist and CEO and Founder of 22 Days Nutrition, Marco Borges, and co-Founder and former CEO of YouTube, Chad Hurley.

CLMBR is available for pre-order on Indiegogo for a launch day deal of up to 50 percent off at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/clmbr-the-most-efficient-cardio-strength-machine/coming_soon

ABOUT CLMBR:

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To pre-order and learn more, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/clmbr-the-most-efficient-cardio-strength-machine/coming_soon .

ABOUT PITBULL:

Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, single sales of over 80 million, and cumulative views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit. Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. The first partnership secured through 305 Worldwide is Pitbull's multiplatform marketing collaboration with Boost Mobile. Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom yet again on the Latin album LIBERTAD 548 — his first project released independently under his own Mr. 305 Records. Pitbull is scheduled to perform at the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs in November.

SOURCE CLMBR