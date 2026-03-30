Grammy-Winner Eric Bellinger Launches on Passes With Birthday Bash and New Single Release

The event brought out Meagan Good, Breez Kennedy, Natasha Graziano, Chip Tha Ripper, and more for a night that blurred the line between an intimate industry gathering and a full-blown R&B experience. Good music, incredible vibes, and an intimate performance from Eric Bellinger of his new single.

The Resume Behind the Launch

"Cry In Front Of You" dropped on Bellinger's actual birthday, and he's been calling the record "Grown Man Music," a signal that this next chapter is about raw emotional honesty and artistic maturity. For fans who have followed him from the early mixtape days through his Grammy win and 1.5 billion+ streams, the single represents an artist who keeps evolving while staying true to what made people fall in love with his sound in the first place.

Bellinger's track record speaks for itself. He took home a Grammy for his songwriting on Chris Brown's F.A.M.E., penned hits for Usher, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Brandy, and Trey Songz, and built a solo catalog that includes "Valet" ft. Fetty Wap & 2 Chainz, "G.O.A.T." ft. Wale, "Drive By," and his breakout "I Don't Want Her" ft. Problem. As the grandson of Bobby Day, the legendary songwriter behind "Rockin' Robin," music and creative ownership run deep in his DNA.

That instinct for ownership is exactly what brought him to Passes.

Why Are Musicians Joining the Creator Economy Through Passes?

Musicians are increasingly turning to creator monetization platforms like Passes because streaming and social media alone don't give artists control over their fan relationships or their revenue. Passes changes that by letting creators own the entire experience.

Bellinger is a perfect example. He's always moved like an entrepreneur. He built his independent label YFS (Your Favorite Song) from the ground up, launched All Wins Entertainment to develop the next generation of artists, and recently signed with Capitol Records alongside a publishing deal with Roc Nation. Even with major label backing, his focus has always been on creative control and owning the relationship with his fans. Passes fits that philosophy perfectly.

His Passes profile launches with multiple membership tiers that go way beyond what fans can get on any streaming platform or social media feed. Fans can access behind-the-scenes studio content, exclusive drops, and direct access to Bellinger's creative process. At the highest tier, subscribers can purchase original song hooks from Bellinger himself for $5,000, a first-of-its-kind offering in the creator economy that gives superfans and fellow creatives a chance to own a piece of songwriting from one of R&B's most prolific hitmakers.

Bellinger's launch highlights a growing trend: musicians are waking up to the creator economy, and Passes is giving them the tools to turn a fanbase into a real, sustainable business.

Follow Eric Bellinger on Passes at passes.com.

How Musicians and Artists Monetize on Passes

For artists specifically, Passes solves problems that legacy platforms never really addressed. The platform lets musicians:

Sell tiered memberships bundling exclusive music, early releases, and unreleased tracks

bundling exclusive music, early releases, and unreleased tracks Monetize fan conversations through paid DMs without giving away personal contact info

without giving away personal contact info Run pay-per-minute video calls for fan experiences and songwriting consultations

for fan experiences and songwriting consultations Host private livestreams for listening sessions, Q&As, and fan events

for listening sessions, Q&As, and fan events Launch a merch storefront directly from their profile

directly from their profile Use CRM and analytics tools to understand their most engaged listeners

All of this while keeping 90% of their revenue, one of the highest creator payout rates in the industry.

What Makes Passes Different From Other Creator Platforms?

Passes stands out from other creator platforms like Patreon and FanVue because it gives creators a complete business toolkit in one place rather than forcing them to stitch together multiple services. Patreon's advertised 8-12% fee often climbs higher once processing and feature costs stack up, and FanVue charges 15% with a more limited toolkit. Neither gives creators true ownership of their audience data.

Passes charges a flat 10%, lets creators keep up to 90% of their revenue, and puts everything under one roof. The platform was founded in 2022 by Lucy Guo, the tech entrepreneur and angel investor who also co-founded Scale AI, and was built from the ground up with AI and automation at its core. Passes uses AI-driven analytics to help creators optimize their content strategy, predict what fans want, and automate engagement at scale. Its content moderation combines human review with AI-powered tools, and smart discovery feeds actively surface new fans for creators, not just retain existing ones.

But beyond the tech, what really separates Passes is that it was designed for every type of creative from day one. Most platforms in the creator economy were built for a narrow slice of creators: influencers, fitness personalities, and lifestyle content. That left musicians, producers, visual artists, comedians, podcasters, and educators trying to force their work into tools that were never built for them.

Passes took the opposite approach. The platform's monetization toolkit is flexible enough that an R&B artist like Bellinger can sell $5,000 original song hooks, a comedian can run paid livestream sets, a fitness creator can offer subscription-based training programs, and an educator can gate premium courses. Same infrastructure, same tools, every type of creative.

That versatility is what's making Passes the go-to creator monetization platform across the board. From athletes like Livvy Dunne to Grammy-winning songwriters like Bellinger, the range of creators choosing Passes tells the story: one platform, every type of creative, infinite ways to earn.

"Passes is thrilled to bring on Eric Bellinger," said a Passes spokesperson. "Eric wants to connect with his fans on a deeper level, monetize his creativity into exclusive content, and keep his entire creator business under one roof. That's exactly what we built Passes for. Whether you're a musician, an athlete, or an educator, we give creators full control over their content, their fan engagement, and their revenue. Eric joining Passes is a testament to what we're building and where the creator economy is headed."

About Eric Bellinger

Eric Bellinger is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer from Compton, California, currently signed to Capitol Records with a publishing deal through Roc Nation. With over 1.5 billion streams worldwide, Grammy nominations as both a songwriter and solo artist, platinum-certified records, and writing credits for some of the biggest names in music, Bellinger is one of the most respected and prolific voices in R&B. He is the founder of All Wins Entertainment and YFS (Your Favorite Song). His new single "Cry In Front Of You" is available now on all major streaming platforms.

About Passes

Passes is the AI-powered creator commerce and monetization platform built to help every kind of creator and entrepreneur turn their influence into a sustainable, independent business. Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur & angel investor Lucy Guo, co-founder of Scale AI, Passes is becoming the go-to platform for creators across music, sports, fitness, comedy, education, podcasting, and beyond. The platform offers an ever-evolving suite of tools including customizable membership tiers, paid messaging, livestreaming, group chats, one-on-one video calls, a branded merch storefront, and AI-driven analytics and automation. Find out more at passes.com

SOURCE Passes