Passes Rebrands as the Creator Accelerator Platform

The creator economy has matured. The creators building on it have too. Passes has evolved with them.

The rebrand introduces a refined visual identity that reflects that evolution. Cleaner, more premium, and built to match the caliber and staying power of the creators Passes serves. A redesigned logo nods to the platform's roots in direct creator-fan messaging while signaling a more mature, enduring brand.

More than a visual refresh, the rebrand marks a clearer articulation of Passes' role for creators. Passes is a creator accelerator with the tools, infrastructure, and support to help creators build sustainable, lasting businesses from the audiences they already have.

Built by Someone Who Understands Creators

Passes was founded in 2022 by Lucy Guo, an entrepreneur, investor, and creator herself. Her perspective has shaped the company from the start, from how the product is built to how creators get paid.

"Creators should be able to build real businesses around their audiences without giving up ownership or too much of what they earn," said Lucy Guo, founder and CEO of Passes. "We built Passes to give creators better tools, better economics, and a platform they can grow on for the long term."

The Creator Toolkit

Passes helps creators earn directly from their audiences through subscriptions, exclusive posts, paid DMs, livestreams, merchandise, one-on-one calls, and automated messaging.

Key platform features include:

10% platform fee so creators can keep more of what they earn (other creator platforms take over 20%)

so creators can keep more of what they earn (other creator platforms take over 20%) Instant Payouts with no waiting periods or fine print

with no waiting periods or fine print Built-in content protection including screenshot DRM

including screenshot DRM Brand-safe design that creators can share openly with fans and partners

that creators can share openly with fans and partners Automation tools that connect subscriptions, paid DMs, livestreams, merch, and one-on-one calls in one place

that connect subscriptions, paid DMs, livestreams, merch, and one-on-one calls in one place Fast product support when creators need something fixed

Which Creators Are on Passes?

Passes has assembled one of the most diverse creator rosters in the industry, spanning sports, music, entertainment, lifestyle, and financial education. Notable creators on the platform include:

Livvy Dunne, NCAA champion gymnast and the highest-earning female college athlete in NIL history, who shares behind-the-scenes training content and exclusive Q&As

Kygo, internationally acclaimed DJ and producer with over 2 billion Spotify streams, who gives fans access to concert footage, behind-the-scenes moments, and music pre-releases

Eric Bellinger, Grammy-winning R&B artist and songwriter behind hits for Usher, Chris Brown, and Justin Bieber, who shares exclusive studio sessions and unreleased music

Bella Thorne, actress, director, and entrepreneur, who shares exclusive content and sells her jewelry line THORNE directly to fans on the platform

Wall Street Beats, the financial investment community founded by Beats by Dre co-creator Steven Lamar, who runs its full subscription operation on Passes with masterclass investment courses and 1:1 analyst access

Built for the Next Phase of the Creator Economy

The creator economy is now a multi-billion dollar industry, yet most creators are under-monetized. The platforms that helped them grow their audiences were not built to help them own those relationships. Passes was.

The new brand is live across all Passes touchpoints. Its mission has not changed. Passes is built to help creators turn their audiences into durable, independent businesses. The new identity simply brings that ambition into clearer focus.

Passes is where creators come to stay. Learn more at passes.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Passes rebrand about? Passes has introduced a new visual identity, including a redesigned logo and updated color palette, and a new way of describing what the platform does. Passes now defines itself as a creator accelerator rather than a creator monetization platform, reflecting the full breadth of tools and infrastructure it provides to creators building long-term businesses.

What does creator accelerator mean? A creator accelerator works with what creators have already built and helps them go further, faster, with more control. Passes does not replace what creators bring to the table. It amplifies it through subscriptions, paid DMs, livestreams, merchandise, one-on-one calls, automated messaging, and content protection, all under one integrated platform.

What does the new Passes logo mean? The new Passes logo is shaped like both a "P" and a message bubble, a nod to direct messaging, one of the most used and highest-earning features on the platform. Its fluid shape reflects the idea that no two creators build the same way.

Did Passes change its fees as part of the rebrand? No. The 10% platform fee remains unchanged. Passes has always charged half of what most creator platforms charge, and that commitment is not changing with the rebrand.

What features does Passes offer as a creator accelerator? Passes provides subscriptions, paid DMs, livestreams, merchandise sales, one-on-one calls, automated message sequences, instant payouts, and built-in content protection through screenshot DRM, all in one integrated platform.

Who is Passes built for? Passes is built for creators who have already established an audience, take their work seriously, and want a platform that supports long-term business growth with more control, better economics, and tools that actually work together.

About Passes

Passes is the creator accelerator built to help every kind of creator turn their audience into a sustainable, independent business. Founded in 2022 by Lucy Guo, entrepreneur and co-founder of Scale AI, Passes gives creators the tools to earn directly from their fans: customizable membership tiers, paid messaging, livestreaming, one-on-one video calls, a branded merch storefront, and AI-driven analytics. Creators keep up to 90% of their revenue. Find out more at passes.com.

SOURCE Passes