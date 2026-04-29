Grammy Winners, HBCU Excellence, & Community Voices Converge For One Unforgettable Night with How Sweet The Sound™

How Sweet The Sound™ Returns to D.C. at The Anthem for a Night of Inspiration, Music & Community — May 30, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How Sweet The Sound™ (HSTS), America's #1 Gospel Music Competition, returns to the nation's capital on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM at The Anthem, 901 Wharf St SW, Washington, D.C. — bringing together the most gifted voices, choirs, dancers, and spoken-word artists from the community for a landmark evening of inspiration, culture, and dynamic performances.

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This year's competition draws submissions from across the nation, reflecting the extraordinary depth of talent rooted in underserved communities. Competing categories include Community Choirs, HBCU Choirs, Soloists, Dance, and Spoken Word — a full-spectrum celebration of creativity, heritage, and cultural expression. With a distinctive and intentional spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), HSTS continues to champion the institutions that have long anchored Black excellence and cultural legacy in America.

Taking the stage as judges and performers are multiple Grammy and Stellar Award winners: Donald Lawrence, Tamela and David Mann, Kierra Sheard Kelly, Jekalyn Carr, and J.J. Hairston — an all-star assembly of the industry's most influential voices that alone makes May 30th a must-attend event.

"A night like this isn't just entertainment," said Nate Brown, Founder and CEO of How Sweet The Sound™. "It honors our heritage, uplifts emerging artists, and shines a spotlight on the excellence of HBCUs. When gospel music fills a room, something shifts — and we intend to shift the entire city of Washington."

Partners Committed to Culture, Community & Impact

How Sweet The Sound™ is powered by a coalition of partners whose missions align with the heart of this event:

Glory Foods, a brand rooted in over 35 years of bringing Southern-style food to family tables across America, joins How Sweet The Sound™ as a proud partner for the third year. "We are thrilled to partner with How Sweet The Sound™ again to help launch our new Life Well Seasoned campaign — because just like gospel music, Glory Foods has always believed that life is better when it's full of flavor, shared with community, and rooted in something real." — Brian Hodges, Brand Manager, Glory Foods

TeamPMG, a firm dedicated to elevating modern living through exceptional interior design, joins How Sweet The Sound™ as a proud partner—bringing a commitment to creating spaces that inspire connection, culture, and community. "We are honored to partner with How Sweet The Sound™ to support a platform that uplifts voices and celebrates community," said Rachel Wilson, President of TeamPMG. "At TeamPMG, we believe interior design is more than aesthetics—it's about shaping environments that bring people together, inspire purpose, and create lasting impact."

COWOC (Creating Opportunity Within Our Community), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under Dreams Work, Inc., joins How Sweet The Sound™ in collaboration to advance community impact—focused on empowering individuals and strengthening communities through access, opportunity, and collective engagement. "We are honored to be aligned with How Sweet The Sound™ in creating a platform that uplifts voices and drives meaningful change," said Costello Wilson, President of COWOC. "Where there is no opportunity, we create it—and where there is no hope, we build it—because strong communities are formed when purpose meets opportunity and every voice has the chance to rise."

The Museum of the Bible joins as a cultural partner, deepening its mission to share the transformative history of the Bible through immersive, accessible experiences for all people. "Museum of the Bible is proud to partner with How Sweet The Sound for how it powerfully engages a community passionate about Gospel music and performing arts, using music to inspire love for God and one another, and transform lives. "

The SonRise Project rounds out this powerful partnership -- "The SonRise Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing weekly shame-free, safe spaces for parents, is proud to collaborate with How Sweet the Sound again this year. Since 2020, we have been a lifeline for thousands of parents and families nationwide, and we are just a click away for parents who long to heal themselves and their families. Registration is free at https://thesonriseproject.com" - Kelli Richardson, Founder and CEO, The SonRise Project

Tickets are on sale now. This is not an event to miss — it is an event to remember. Secure your seats at here at ticketmaster.com before they're gone.

About How Sweet The Sound™

How Sweet The Sound™ (HSTS) is America's #1 Gospel Music Competition — a national platform providing inspiration and celebrating music, the arts, and cultural legacy through world-class live events, national broadcasts, and deep community engagement. Founded in 2007 to elevate excellence in gospel artistry, HSTS features Grammy-winning artists, elite choir ensembles, and emerging voices, with a proud and intentional emphasis on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Originally launched as a national U.S. tour, HSTS has expanded internationally — including a historic partnership with London's Royal Albert Hall. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., HSTS continues to unite audiences across generations through authentic musical expression and unparalleled production.

Media Contact How Sweet The Sound™ | 202-603-0216 | [email protected]

SOURCE How Sweet The Sound