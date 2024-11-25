GRAMMY-winning Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Opera Series presents Telemann's Don Quichotte

Cervantes's epic story is brought to life in an all-new production of this German Baroque opera presented in Boston, New York City, and Troy, NY starting Thanksgiving weekend

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thanksgiving weekend the GRAMMY Award-winning Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Opera Series returns with an all-new production of Telemann's Don Quichotte. Cervantes's wayward knight is brought to life with gorgeous costumes, stunning Baroque dance, and the irresistible music of Georg Philipp Telemann.

The opera will be performed twice in Boston on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1, 2024 followed by a concert version on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 presented by the Morgan Library & Museum in New York, NY, and a final staged performance in Troy, NY on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at the historic Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. A virtual presentation will be available to watch from Sunday, December 15 through Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Telemann's engagingly festive serenata sees Don Quixote and his squire Sancho Panza stumble upon the idyllic wedding of wealthy Comacho to the beautiful Quiteria—but her childhood sweetheart Basilio is ready to disrupt the celebration even if it's the last thing he ever does! BEMF's GRAMMY-winning Musical Directors Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs join with internationally acclaimed Stage Director Gilbert Blin to create this production alongside Concertmaster Robert Mealy and Choreographer Marie-Nathalie Lacoursière. German bass-baritone Christian Immler—praised as "a technically, musically, and stylistically consummate interpreter" (Klassik Heute)—performs the title role with Boston favorite, tenor Jason McStoots, as Sancho Pansa. They are joined by the all-star BEMF Vocal & Chamber Ensembles and BEMF Dance Company.

Tickets for the Boston performances are priced at $30, $50, $65, $95, and $130 each and Virtual Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at https://BEMF.org and 617-661-1812. Tickets for the New York City performance are available at https://www.themorgan.org/programs/concert-georg-philipp-telemanns-don-quichotte, while tickets for the Troy performance can be purchased at http://troymusichall.org.

ABOUT THE BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Recognized as the preeminent early music presenter and Baroque opera producer in North America, the Boston Early Music Festival offers diverse programs and activities, including Award-winning opera recordings, an annual concert series in Boston and New York, and a biennial week-long Festival and Exhibition recognized as the "world's leading festival of early music" (The Times, London).

