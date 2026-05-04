Gran Malo is Adding a Little Spice to Cinco de Mayo Celebrations with Sweepstakes and 50ml "Gran Malitos" Rollout

The premium spicy tamarind flavored shot brand made with tequila blanco is the perfect chilled shot for any "precopeo", or pre-party

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gran Malo, the spicy tamarind flavored shot brand co-founded by globally recognized Mexican content creator Luisito Comunica, is adding a little spice to Cinco de Mayo celebrations everywhere.

Small Bottle, Big Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco A Lo Grande with Gran Malo’s New 50ml Size

"Cinco de Malo" is Gran Malo's official, spicy take on Cinco de Mayo. It's an invitation to elevate Cinco celebrations by embracing the bold, sweet, spicy flavors that define the brand. More than just a holiday, Cinco de Malo is a state of mind. That's why Gran Malo is summoning fans who appreciate premium tequila to channel the 'Malo' energy and add some tamarindo heat to their Cinco festivities, making every moment unforgettable.

Gran Malo is the leading spirits brand in California across all major Hispanic chains* and it continues to gain popularity, primarily in key expansion markets such as Miami, Houston, San Jose, and Chicago. Its popularity stems from its versatility as the perfect shot for any celebration—especially the precopeo, or pre-parties, for holidays and social gatherings like Cinco de Mayo.

What makes Gran Malo the perfect tequila shot for Cinco de Mayo?

Seriously bold flavor: Built on an agave base with a bold, refreshing edge, Gran Malo brings the perfect mix of tamarind's tangy, sweet, and spicy flavor.

Built on an agave base with a bold, refreshing edge, Gran Malo brings the perfect mix of tamarind's tangy, sweet, and spicy flavor. Made for the moment: Gran Malo is for those who embrace the spirit of Cinco de Mayo—it's anything but subtle. It's the flavor of a good time: a little chaos, a lot of flavor, and spice that kick starts the celebration. Whether you're starting the precopeo at home, rolling up to your go-to-spot, or hosting the ultimate fiesta, Gran Malo is ready to show up for the night, however it plays out.

Gran Malo is for those who embrace the spirit of Cinco de Mayo—it's anything but subtle. It's the flavor of a good time: a little chaos, a lot of flavor, and spice that kick starts the celebration. Whether you're starting the at home, rolling up to your go-to-spot, or hosting the ultimate fiesta, Gran Malo is ready to show up for the night, however it plays out. Great things come in small packages: Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the new 50ml size is now available in an 8-pack or as a single unit.

To make this Cinco de Malo truly legendary, Gran Malo is igniting the party with a sweepstakes.

Gran Malo's Sweepstakes: Take Your Next Party 'A Lo Grande'

Gran Malo is giving one lucky fan everything they need to host el party más chido this summer —including branded merch, party set-up and more. The grand prize is valued at $10,000**. Additional prizes are available to spice up your summer with a chance to win branded Gran Malo speakers, tattoos, shot glasses, hats and more!

Submissions to enter for a chance to win will be accepted from now through June 30, 2026. For more information and how to participate, visit: https://granmalosweepstakes.com/.

Small Bottle, Big Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco A Lo Grande with Gran Malo's New 50ml Size

Malo can happen anytime, anywhere with Gran Malitos. Rolling out in select markets just in time for Cinco, Gran Malo is introducing its new 50ml size, now available in a single and 8-packs. Gran Malitos offers the same tangy, sweet & spicy taste in a convenient, single-serving, meaning they're a perfect shot to get the party started.

Best served as a chilled shot, Gran Malo is perfect for turning up the spice level at any party occasion or Cinco celebration. Its signature blend of macerated Mexican chilis and natural tamarind flavor, inspired by the spicy candies of Mexican culture, has made Gran Malo a standout among other tequila-based beverages and a highly differentiated offering in the flavored shot category.

True to its authentic Mexican roots, Gran Malo pulls inspiration from traditional papel picado and iconic characters from Mexican folklore - features El Diablo and La Calaca - throughout its adorned logo and packaging, making it the perfect centerpiece of any Cinco celebration.

Gran Malo is available in 750ml bottles (SRP $19.99) and 50ml size - single (SRP $1.99) and eight-pack (SRP $15.99) in select markets. To find Gran Malo, visit granmalo.com and follow @gran.malo and @luisitocomunica on Instagram.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of AZ, CA, CO, FL, IL, NM, NV, & TX who are 21 or older only. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 PM ET on 4/1/26 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 6/30/26. Cash portion of any prize shall be delivered via PayPal. See Official Rules for how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Sponsor: E. & J. Gallo Winery.

**The approximate retail value of all items in Grand Prize is $10,000. This is not a $10,000 cash prize.

About Luisito Comunica:

Based in Mexico, Luisito Comunica is a content creator, avid traveler, author, speaker, and entrepreneur, who with his charisma and unique adventurous style, has built a large following of fans and like-minded enthusiasts across Mexico, Latin America, and beyond. Currently, Luisito has a combined 128 million followers across his social platforms. Luisito is regularly recognized as the Mexican individual YouTube creator with the most subscribers, having held that distinction more than four times in a row. Recently, Luisito has spoken at leading global conferences including the World Economic Forum in Davos, YouTube's Brandcast event in Mexico, and the first Mexican edition of Vidcon. You can learn more about Luisito Comunica by following @luisitocomunica on Instagram.

About Casa Lumbre:

Founded and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates. More information on Casa Lumbre is available at www.casalumbre.com.

About Spirit of Gallo:

Spirit of Gallo is the second largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume and represents some of the most iconic brands in the industry including: High Noon Hard Seltzer, New Amsterdam Vodka, E&J Brandy, RumChata, Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, The Dalmore Scotch Whisky, Tequila Komos, Don Fulano Tequila, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro and Condesa Gin. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com.

* Source: California Leading Hispanic Chains internal data, CY ending 12/31/2025

SOURCE Gran Malo