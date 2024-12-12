Granahan Investment Management Earns Spot on Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management List

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (GIM), a majority employee-owned boutique investment manager and small-cap equity specialist, has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing. The 13th annual employee survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Based in Waltham, Mass., GIM was founded by investment professionals with a passion for small-cap growth equities and a focus on bottom-up stock selection. GIM is also known for its commitment to diversity in the investment management industry as a founding member of the Wall Street Diversity Accelerator (WSDA), formed in 2019.

"We have built a collaborative culture over the past four decades where everyone can come together and do their best work in an environment that fosters diverse views and accountability," said Jane White, CEO of Granahan Investment Management. "It is gratifying to see how our employees' commitment to success leads to better outcomes for our clients. It is an honor to be recognized again by Pensions & Investments for our efforts and results."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said Julie Tatge, editor-in-chief of Pensions & Investments. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.''

This year, Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part, worth about 20% of the evaluation, consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part, worth about 80% of the evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2024 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2024.

About Granahan Investment Management

Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (GIM), founded in 1985, is a small cap equity specialist with broad employee ownership and approximately $2.9 billion in assets under management and advisement as of Sept. 30, 2024. The firm offers U.S. micro cap, small cap, and SMID strategies as well as global small-cap strategies for institutions and high net worth individuals worldwide. For more information, visit www.granahan.com.

