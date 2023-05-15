Granahan Investment Management Hires Kelvin Jiang, CFA, as Portfolio Manager

WALTHAM, Mass., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Granahan Investment Management, LLC, an employee-owned SEC-registered small cap growth equity specialist, today announced the appointment of Kelvin Jiang, CFA, as portfolio manager.

Before joining Granahan, Jiang was a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst for Monarch Partners Asset Management, where he focused on investments across small cap, micro cap, and SMID cap strategies. At Monarch, Jiang covered the technology sector, including semiconductors, software, IT services, communication services, fintech, Internet, digital media, and e-commerce firms. Before Monarch, he worked for Calamos Investments as a sector head in global technology and earlier for JP Morgan as a special situations investing associate.

Jiang received an MBA in finance, management, and organization & entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Columbia University.

"Kelvin is an experienced portfolio manager, with deep expertise in technology, a key area of focus for Granahan. We are pleased to welcome him to the team," said Jane White, CEO and co-founder.

At Granahan, Jiang joins a team of investment professionals managing nine U.S. and global micro cap, small cap, mid cap, and SMID cap strategies for institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals worldwide.

In April, Granahan launched its first Article 8 fund, promoting environmental and social characteristics, under the UCITS regulatory framework. The new UCITS fund—Granahan's fourth UCITS offering for international investors—seeks to invest in U.S. growth companies whose products and services help others meet their ESG and sustainability goals.

ABOUT GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Granahan Investment Management, LLC, founded in 1985, is a small-cap growth equity specialist with broad employee ownership and $3.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. The firm offers micro cap, small cap, mid cap, and SMID strategies for institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals worldwide. In 2022 the firm was named for the second consecutive year as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments and is a founding member of the Wall Street Diversity Accelerator Program (WSDA), which is entering its fourth year. For more information, visit www.granahan.com.

Media contacts:

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Rich Chimberg

Newton Park PR, LLC

+1 847-507-2229/+1 617-312-4281

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Granahan Investment Management