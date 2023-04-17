Granahan Investment Management Launches First Article 8 UCITS Fund

Invests in Small/Mid-Cap U.S. Growth Companies Whose Products Help Other Firms Meet Sustainability Goals

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Granahan Investment Management, Inc., an employee-owned SEC-registered small cap growth equity specialist, today launched its first Article 8 fund, promoting environmental and social characteristics, under the UCITS regulatory framework. The new UCITS fund seeks to invest in U.S. growth companies whose products and services help others meet their ESG and sustainability goals. Article 8 funds follow European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) standards.

Granahan is working with London-based Daymer Bay Capital to distribute and market the UCITS fund to investors in the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Guernsey, Jersey, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. The fund has $10 million in assets at launch from a U.K.-based anchor investor. The fund invests in 40-50 small and mid-cap companies, and its clean energy weighting is typically 25-45%.

Granahan will use the principles of an existing strategy launched to U.S. investors on Aug. 31, 2020, and is available in the U.S. only as a separately managed account. Since inception through Dec. 31, 2022, the strategy had an annualized return of 14.2%, net of fees, versus -1.4% for its benchmark, the Russell 2500 Growth Index. The fund is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals and invests in growth companies helping to facilitate clean energy, pollution reduction, energy efficiency, social justice and opportunity, improved healthcare outcomes and clean water supply.

"We believe that sustainability is the most important driving factor in the 21st century global economy," said David M. Rose, CFA, Granahan's chief investment officer and portfolio manager of the fund. "Our European clients agree. Their interest in our existing U.S. strategy led us to launch this new UCITS fund, recognizing that many small- and mid-size companies are driving the innovation required to meet sustainability objectives globally."

This is the fourth UCITS fund introduced by Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management. The firm also offers its U.S. Focused Growth, U.S. SMID Select, and U.S. Small Cap Discoveries strategies as UCITS funds. Granahan manages $3.3 billion for institutions and individuals globally.

ABOUT GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (GIM), founded in 1985, is a small-cap growth equity specialist with broad employee ownership and $3.3 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2022. The firm offers micro cap, small cap, mid cap, and SMID strategies for institutions and high net worth individuals worldwide. In 2022 the firm was named for the second consecutive year as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments. For more information, visit www.granahanfunds.com.

