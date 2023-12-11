Granahan Investment Management Wins "Best Places to Work in Money Management" Award From Pensions & Investments

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (GIM), a majority employee-owned boutique investment manager and small-cap equity specialist, has been named as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments, a leading global news source for the asset management industry. The 2023 award is part of the publication's 12th annual survey and recognition program, which is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"Collaboration and respect have been integral to the Granahan culture since our founding in 1985, so it is particularly rewarding that the Pensions & Investments award is based in large measure on employee surveys," said Jane White, CEO of Granahan Investment Management. "It is also gratifying to receive this recognition for three years running and reflects our shared mission of delivering superior performance and service to our clients."

Waltham, Mass.-based GIM was founded by investment professionals with a passion for small-cap growth equities and a focus on bottom-up stock selection. GIM's close-knit team works collaboratively while offering a healthy diversity of opinion.

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 12th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes. Congratulations to the 2023 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures and talent development," said Nikki Pirrello, P&I's president and publisher.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part, worth approximately 25% of the evaluation, consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part, worth about 75% of the evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2023 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top 100 firms across size categories, visit www.pionline.com/BPTW2023

ABOUT GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (GIM), founded in 1985, is a small cap equity specialist with broad employee ownership and nearly $3 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2023. The firm offers micro cap, small cap, mid cap, and SMID strategies for institutions and high net worth individuals worldwide. For more information, visit www.granahan.com.

