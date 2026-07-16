Grand Bargain Project Announces Procedural Change that Will Turn Congress into a Problem-Solving Institution Within Days

News provided by

Center for Collaborative Democracy

Jul 16, 2026, 18:07 ET

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House Problem-Solvers Caucus breakfast group (consisting of PSC co-chairs and 16 non-profit leaders) received today – from Center for Collaborative Democracy CEO Sol Erdman –  an invitation to turn the House into an institution that can meet virtually every American's aspirations for a better life.

The opportunity is described here:

https://www.canva.com/design/DAHPkJGpyRc/lC9pf1wCoBHvezOHQX_ppg/view

Erdman is now inviting all House members and Senators who want their institutions to function: "Join me on the dais at a live press event near the Capitol at 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, July 20."

The presentation will include the above visuals.

Erdman is available to the media and to lawmakers for questions from now until 12 p.m. Monday.

Erdman concluded: "To every lawmaker on Capitol Hill: If you want to advance your constituents' interests at scale, please reach out to me to answer questions about this change that can start healing our divided country."

Contact: [email protected]

The Grand Bargain Project is organized by the Center for Collaborative Democracy, a 501c3 non-profit, non-partisan organization. 

SOURCE Center for Collaborative Democracy

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