Grand Circle Corporation Launches Vacation Ambassador Referral Sweepstakes Offering Travelers the Chance to Win One of Eight FREE Trips

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Circle Corporation today announced the launch of its new Vacation Ambassador Referral Sweepstakes, a limited-time sweepstakes extension of its long-standing Vacation Ambassador Referral Program for Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) and Grand Circle Travel.

As part of the standard Vacation Ambassador Referral Program, travelers are rewarded for referring friends and family to Grand Circle. For a limited time, the sweepstakes adds an additional opportunity for both referring customers and new travelers to win one of eight free trips.

The sweepstakes features eight prize opportunities:

Four Grand Prizes, each offering a free trip on any itinerary or $6,500 in cash

Four Second Prizes, each offering a free 8–12-day Immersions adventure or $3,500 in cash

Winners will be selected in February 2026 from eligible entries received during the sweepstakes window of December 8, 2025, through January 30, 2026.

For more than a decade, Grand Circle's Vacation Ambassador Referral Program has been the most generous in the travel industry, awarding more than 3,000 free trips, welcoming over 180,000 new travelers, and delivering $35.5 million in rewards since 2013. Travelers have applied these rewards to experiences spanning the globe — from Egypt and Sicily to Botswana, Croatia, Greece, and the Douro River — and the sweepstakes builds on that momentum.

Travelers receive one automatic sweepstakes entry each time they refer someone who books their first trip by January 30, 2026, and provides the referring customer's name and customer number at the time of booking.

"Our travelers have always been our greatest ambassadors," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO, Grand Circle Corporation. "This sweepstakes recognizes the community they've built and the role they play in introducing others to the kind of travel that changes lives. It's a simple way to celebrate their loyalty and invite more people into the world of Grand Circle."

Across both brands, new travelers receive $100 in travel credits on their first reservation, while referring customers earn tiered cash rewards that can total up to a free trip or $6,500 in cash, depending on the number of referrals made during the program period. These core rewards remain in place while the sweepstakes adds a limited-time opportunity to win additional prizes.

Participation is designed to be simple. Each qualifying referral generates one sweepstakes entry for the referring customer and one entry for the new traveler. There is no limit to the number of entries a referring customer can earn. The referring customer does not need to travel with the new traveler. No purchase is required to enter, and eligible U.S. residents may also submit a mailed entry in accordance with the official rules posted on each brand's website.

For complete program details, eligibility requirements, and official rules, visit:

O.A.T.: www.oattravel.com/va-sweepstakes

Grand Circle Travel: www.gct.com/va-sweepstakes

