Grand Circle Cruise Line Offers Free Airfare on River Cruises in France this Spring

Exploring Paris in the spring means milder temperatures and fewer crowds visiting popular sites. Travelers who embark on a Seine River Cruise from Paris will journey to the heartland of France, visiting the lovely landscapes of Giverny and experiencing a full day of D-Day discoveries in Normandy. On the Rhone River Cruise, travelers begin in Paris then cruise through gently sloping hills and vineyards aboard the latest river ship added to Grand Circle's privately owned fleet—the luxurious M/S River Chanson . Highlights include a tour of historic Lyon, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and an up-close look at ancient history in Vienne, a city known for its impressive Roman amphitheater and Corinthian columns.

Free Airfare to France opportunities March to June 2020 include:

The Seine: Paris to Normandy

13 days from $2695 ; includes free airfare from all U.S. cities; a savings of up to $3000 per couple

Cruising Burgundy & Provence to the Cote d'Azur

13 days from $2995 ; includes free airfare from all U.S. cities; a savings of up to $3200 per couple

Grand Circle Cruise Line's award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships operates throughout Europe. Travelers explore in groups of 38-45 and enjoy the camaraderie and family-like atmosphere while aboard Grand Circle's 86- to 162-passenger ships. Grand Circle Cruise Line offers the guidance of local Program Directors, who accompany travelers throughout the trip, providing an insider's perspective. Exclusive Discovery Series events take travelers into the heart of their destination's culture, providing a glimpse at its people's day-to-day lives.

Travelers should call 1-800-221-2610 by September 30, 2019, and mention code RICP 100 to take advantage of these savings. Visit Free Airfare to France for full details.

For a free catalog or more information on Grand Circle Cruise Line, please visit www.gct.com or call 1-800-221-2610.

About Grand Circle Cruise Line

Grand Circle Cruise Line's award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships traverse Europe's waterways, visiting iconic capitals and small towns. More than 800,000 travelers 50+ have sailed with Grand Circle Cruise Line since 1998, including more than 225,000 solo travelers. Today, more than 30 percent of Grand Circle Cruise Line Ship travelers are solo—attracted by Grand Circle's comprehensive program that includes low-cost Single Supplements on River Cruises and Cruise Tours, free Single Supplements on all pre-and post-trip extension options, a Best Price Guarantee, and more. Established in 1998 with a single river ship, Grand Circle Cruise Line today offers 12 River Cruises and River Cruise Tours.

SOURCE Grand Circle Cruise Line

Related Links

https://www.gct.com

