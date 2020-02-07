Grand Hyatt At SFO Employees Form Union With Teamsters Local 856

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Front desk and reservations employees at the new Grand Hyatt at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) formed a union with Teamsters 856 this week, joining the over 1,000 hospitality workers already represented by the 17,000-member strong local.

Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (District 22) was on hand at the hotel on February 6 to verify the count of signed union authorization cards and announce the employees had authorized Local 856 as their exclusive bargaining representative.

"We welcome the Grand Hyatt at SFO staff to our union and look forward to getting to the bargaining table to negotiate their first Teamster contract," said Teamsters 856 President Mike Lagomarsino.

The Grand Hyatt at SFO opened its doors last fall and is the only hotel on airport property.

"Not only do Grand Hyatt at SFO workers join over 1,000 hotel employees represented by our local, they also join thousands of Local 856 members who serve the traveling public at SFO working in aircraft maintenance and customer service at airline carriers and car rental companies – proving that SFO is truly Teamsters 856 strong," said Local 856 Secretary-Treasurer Peter Finn.

This win is another victory for the Teamster Organizing Network, a coalition of Teamster locals across California and Nevada whose goal is to help working people gain a voice on the job and build Teamster power in core industries.

"We will continue to organize the unorganized to help improve the lives of working families," said Local 856 Director of Organizing Chris Rosell.

Founded in 1949, Teamsters Local 856 represents 17,000 hardworking members in the San Francisco Bay Area, North Bay, Sacramento, and Central Valley communities.

