OAKLAND RED CROSS WORKERS VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 856

06 Nov, 2023, 18:02 ET

Mobile Collections Workers Are the Latest to Join Local 856

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile collections workers at American Red Cross in Oakland have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 856. Oakland Red Cross workers join fixed collections workers in Newark and Pleasanton who became members of Local 856 two weeks prior.

"California Red Cross workers know that the key to higher wages, better benefits, and a voice on the job is a Teamster contract," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer of Local 856. "In the two weeks alone, we have welcomed three new Red Cross units to Local 856. We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Oakland Red Cross workers and to get them the best possible supplemental agreement."

These workers will join more than 1,800 other Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between the Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

"The Teamsters are the best union to represent Red Cross workers – and that's why my co-workers and I all voted for Teamster representation," said Erika Baniqued, a collections specialist at American Red Cross in Oakland.

Founded in 1949, Teamsters 856 is affiliated with the 1.3 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters and has grown to become the second biggest Teamster local in California, representing 17,000 working people throughout Northern California. For more information, visit teamsters856.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 856

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS TO GOV. NEWSOM: DO YOU REGRET VETOING AB316?

TEAMSTERS TO GOV. NEWSOM: DO YOU REGRET VETOING AB316?

The following statement is from Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 856:...
Teamsters Local 856 and Rideshare Drivers United Announce Strategic Partnership

Teamsters Local 856 and Rideshare Drivers United Announce Strategic Partnership

Teamsters Local 856, one of the largest Teamster locals in California, today announced a strategic partnership with Rideshare Drivers United (RDU), a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.