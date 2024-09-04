Grand launch | Sanyou Bio monkeypox antibody made a great breakthrough

SHANGHAI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28, 2024, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. announced the launch of 65 kinds of monkeypox antibodies, antigens and cell lines, which has won wide praise from the public.

Monkeypox human antibody, as the core product launched by Sanyou Bio has excellent affinity activity and complete data verification, which can be used not only for the development of therapeutics, but also for structure analysis and bispecific antibody research, as well as diagnostic reagents and scientific research.

Except for monkeypox human antibody, the product line Sanyou Bio launched this time features 65 items across three main categories: 26 natural epitope antigens, 28 high-affinity, high-specificity monoclonal antibodies and 11 overexpression cell lines. These products target multiple key sites on the surface of monkeypox virus, including A29L, M1R, H3L, E8L, A35R, B6R, and critical sites such as A28L, A30L, B21R, L1R and I1L, which are vital for viral infection and assembly. All monkeypox products are subject to rigorous data verification.

Developed using Sanyou Bio's proprietary "over-trillion innovative antibody discovery" platform, the monoclonal antibodies span multiple species, including fully human, nano, and mouse antibodies. These antibodies are essential for therapeutic drug development, with high-affinity nano antibodies being particularly valuable for structural analysis and bispecific research. Additionally, the entire range of antibodies, natural epitope antigens, and overexpression cell lines can be utilized in diagnostic reagents and scientific research.

Through activities such as free application of monkeypox virus full range of antigens and antibodies trial kits, Sanyou Bio has successfully helped global customers to facilitate research in different directions such as vaccines, drugs and diagnostic reagents, and accelerate the exploration of the unknown world of monkeypox virus.

Dr. Lang Guojun, CEO of Sanyou Biology, emphasized the great breakthrough in monkeypox antibodies, especially monkeypox human antibodies, Sanyou Bio aims to strengthen the development of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostic tools and research initiatives, furthering its commitment to global public health.

About Sanyou Bio

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biologic drugs. Sanyou has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics".

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biologic drug R&D laboratory with advanced facilities, and has a professional team with the majority holding a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence" , which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, biologics discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including Asia, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego and London. Sanyou has established friendly business relationships with more than 1000 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide. Sanyou received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise and a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise, and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification and GB/T intellectual property management system certification.

