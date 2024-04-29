Grand Marnier® Teams up with Grammy® Award-Winning Artist 2 Chainz to Launch ‘The Rouge Room’ Ahead of Cinco de Mayo

Join 2 Chainz to explore the unexpected blend of cognac and orange liqueur through a Grand Margarita cocktail encounter in new digital content series

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Marnier® - an exceptional blend of cognac and orange liqueur - is teaming up with 2 Chainz, multi-Grammy® award-winning hip hop artist and entrepreneur, ahead of Cinco de Mayo to introduce The Rouge Room, a digital content series celebrating the power of unexpected collaborations.

At its core, Grand Marnier celebrates Grand Encounters, born out of our proprietary blend of cognac and orange liqueur. The Rouge Room acts as a consistent visual space where the brand can bring to life contemporary Grand Encounters year over year.

More than simply a vibrant, French-inspired creative treatment, the space serves as our starting point for storytelling and content— a Grand Marnier home where something grand is always on the horizon. By inviting different collaborators to the same space, Grand Marnier charges The Rogue Room with cultural relevance and an expectation of Grand Encounters that are soon to become as iconic as the brand itself. Keep an eye on this space for more.

In the inaugural iteration of The Rouge Room, Grand Marnier and 2 Chainz joined forces blending two distinct worlds, united by a mutual dedication to creativity and passion. Renowned as one of the most prolific collaborators in the music industry, 2 Chainz embodies the very essence of a Grand Encounter. His exceptional talent seamlessly enhances the work of his partners, resulting in a harmonious fusion of creativity and artistry.

I've always been a margarita fan, but I found the secret ingredient that makes the classic even better: Grand Marnier," said 2 Chainz. "I tried a Grand Marnier Quintessence margarita a few years back on my show 'Most Expensivest' and let me tell you that blend of cognac and orange is pure magic. It's a whole vibe upgrade for your margarita and drink style."

Step into The Rouge Room, where 2 Chainz takes center stage, showcasing how the blend of Grand Marnier's key ingredients can elevate the classic margarita to new heights for Cinco de Mayo and beyond. Filmed completely immersed in rich hues of Grand Marnier red, featuring a distinct texture and pattern reminiscent of a photographic cyc, with hints of liquid-like patterning and marbling infused throughout brings the essence of the Grand Encounter to life through a vibrant setting mirroring the interior of a Grand Marnier bottle.

"Teaming up with 2 Chainz for the launch of The Rouge Room content series allows us to forge deeper connections with consumers seeking new ways to savor and sip Grand Marnier," said Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing for Campari America. "This series not only highlights the blend of fine cognac and orange liqueur, but also invites consumers to reimagine their cocktail experience, from elevating the classic margarita to sparking inspiration and discovering their own unique ways of enjoying Grand Marnier."

The creative was captured by director Ray Neutron , an Atlanta native, known for his inquisitive storytelling in both video and photography to create a timeless and cinematic final product. The work was complemented by visuals from Breyona Holt , another Atlanta-born photographer renowned for her unique approach who has earned recognition in the music industry producing cover art for various artists including SZA and Normani. While 2 Chainz's bold look—a custom rouge suit—was curated by stylist Erik Ziemba , a true master of his craft whose extraordinary talent, unwavering passion, and commitment to making a difference have made him one of the industries brightest, collaborating with music icons including Beyoncé and Lil Kim to name a few. Together this blending of creatives from diverse backgrounds built a Grand Encounter in itself, to produce content that truly speaks to how Grand Marnier enhances the cocktail experience.

The content series features a variety of video and photo stills illustrating the Grand Encounter between cognac and orange liqueur, rolling out across digital and social channels starting on April 29th through September. The unexpected encounter that defines Grand Marnier will also come to life across the US for consumers 21+ as part of the brand's 'Encounters on Road' event series and dedicated presence at the 2024 Roots Picnic, one of the summer's most highly anticipated festivals, on June 1st and 2nd in Philadelphia.

To check out The Rouge Room content series with 2 Chainz and see how Grand Marnier can elevate your margarita this Cinco de Mayo and beyond, head to @grandmarnierusa .

Whether enjoying Grand Marnier with friends and family at home or otherwise, please do so responsibly.

Find us at

https://www.grandmarnier.com/en-us/

On Social

@grandmarnierusa

Give Our Recipe a Try

Grand Margarita

RECIPE:

0.75 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1.5 parts Espolòn Tequila Reposado

0.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

0.25 parts Agave Nectar

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Salt Rim Optional

Combine ingredients in a shaker tin, add ice, and shake. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, garnish and enjoy!

About Grand Marnier

Grand Marnier is the only premium liqueur in the world that combines cognac with exotic bitter orange liqueur. Grand Marnier was created in 1880 by Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle who had the innovative idea of blending cognac with a rare variety of orange "Citrus bigaradia."

By combining the complexity of cognac with the exoticism of distilled essence of orange he created the famous Grand Liqueur.

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge continues to be produced as it was in 1876, with the addition of special cuvées to the range over the years, including Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre, Grand Marnier Cuvée Centenaire, Grand Marnier Cuvée Révelation and the Grand Marnier Cuvée Quintessence.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 23 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,700 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

About Campari America

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

For more information:

https://www.camparigroup.com/en

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Grand Marnier