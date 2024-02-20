Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks Significant Milestone for Dealer Trade Network

20 Feb, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Trade Network has announced the official opening of its new, 17,500 square foot headquarters in the Eastpoint Business Center. This expansion comes on the heals of the company's 36% growth in vehicles traded in 2023. A Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony will begin at 4:00pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, and the event will take place at the new Dealer Trade Network Headquarters building, located at 13405 Eastpoint Center Drive, Suite 110 Louisville, KY 40223.

"At Dealer Trade Network, we are excited to contribute to the growth and development of the community," says CEO, Christian Miller. "This new location represents our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class service to thousands of new car dealers across multiple OEMs, while creating long-lasting partnerships."

The ceremony will feature an official ribbon-cutting with remarks and a special proclamation dedication by Mayor Craig Greenberg. Guests will enjoy lite fare and a tour of the new facility, which will showcase the new car inventory optimization services Dealer Trade Network provides to franchise auto dealerships.

ABOUT DEALER TRADE NETWORK
With a combination of proprietary software, trusted industry relationships, and deep market expertise, Dealer Trade Network manages the end-to-end trade and fulfillment process that moves new vehicles between franchise dealerships so that dealers can match their floor plans with local market demands. For more information, visit dealertradenetwork.com.

